BENNINGTON — In her first year at the helm of Mount Anthony girls soccer, head coach Molly Madore is focusing on building a culture.
“Learning to work together as one unit is a very important thing to me,” Madore said during Monday evening’s practice.
With only 15 players on varsity this fall, those opportunities to bond with one another are plentiful. The first year coach is happy with what she’s seeing from her team thus far.
“I think they’ve grown close together throughout preseason,” Madore said.
The roster is a mix of experience and youth, with six seniors and seven underclassmen, including three freshmen who should play a crucial role in the growth of the Patriots on the pitch this fall.
Emily Tibbetts is going to slide into the attacking forward role for MAU. In a scrimmage against Arlington on Saturday, Tibbets proved she is ready to take the leap as a freshman, netting two goals against the Eagles.
Tanis White, who’ll play as an outside midfielder for MAU, is another part of the class of 2026 who projects to produce right away. White had two assists in Saturday’s scrimmage.
“They’re both pulling their weight as freshmen on the varsity team, so I’m excited for both of them,” Madore said.
Ella Palisano rounds out the group of freshmen, and will play center back. Madore called Palisano a good communicator on the field.
Freshmen have had great success in recent years within the program: look no further than now sophomore Roey Rella-Neill, who was electric in her first year of high school soccer last fall patrolling the midfield. She led MAU in scoring on multiple occasions last season, and looks to have an even bigger impact in 2022.
Rella-Neill’s outstanding rookie campaign was recognized by the Southern Vermont League who named her to the A-Division first team, one of three Patriots’ to receive the honor. The other two, Lexi Gerow and Meghan Barilone, graduated this past spring.
Gerow was a multiple-year starter protecting the MAU net. Now that responsibility falls on junior Ani Palisano, Gerow’s backup on varsity last season.
Ani Palisano is the lone goaltender on the MAU varsity roster, but Madore is confident in the junior’s abilities.
“Due to numbers we did not take a backup goalie at this time, because JV has very limited numbers [too],” Madore said. “We’re gonna look to pull up from JV [at times], but for now it’s Ani’s game. We’re excited to have her.”
Seniors Taylor Hill and Elyse Altland and junior Tiffany Carey, all returning players who played a big role in last year’s 7-7-1 season, have been named captains.
Madore said she’s going to measure the success of this year’s team with how much confidence they play with on the pitch, something she felt has been lacking in years past.
“I think the biggest thing is I want to see the girls playing with confidence, that’s my number one thing,” Madore said. “I think the past couple years they have been so timid on the ball because they were so afraid to make a mistake. I want them to be able to go out there and give their 100% with full confidence.”
The Patriots have a tall-test to start the season in perennial powerhouse Champlain Valley on the road Saturday at noon.
Roster: Taylor Hill, Grace Kobelia, Madisyn Crossman, Sophie Sausville, McKenna Brighton, Elyse Altland, Ani Panisano, Tiffany Carey, Alicia Harrington, Roey Rella-Neill, Abby Sekora, Maggie LaBatt, Ella Palisano, Emily Tibbetts, Tanis White