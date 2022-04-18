softball (copy)

BENNINGTON — Lyndon Institute bested Mount Anthony softball 14-7 on Monday. Heading into the bottom of the fifth inning trailing 10-2, MAU mounted a late rally, scoring 4 runs to trim its deficit to 4. Lyndon responded with 4 runs of its own over the final 2 innings to hang on for the win.

Caedance Bartholdi shined at the plate in the loss, going 4-4. The MAU first baseman also drove in 3 runs.

Mia Paligo took the loss in the circle.

MAU drops to 1-1 on the season with Wahconah coming to Bennington Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. 

