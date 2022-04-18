Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Low 34F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow. Low 34F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.