ARLINGTON — Cannon Petry and Cosby Lux combined for six RBIs in Arlington baseball’s 13-3 home win over West Rutland on Tuesday.
Petry and Lux each drove in a team-high three runs in the Eagles win.
Lux went the distance toeing the rubber for Arlington, allowing three hits and three runs (one earned) while striking out and walking six batters over five innings.
Arlington used a five run bottom of the fourth to build a 13-2 lead, and Lux limited West Rutland to just one run in the top of the fifth, ending the game thanks to the 10-run mercy rule.
The Eagles improve to 7-3 on the season and host Proctor Thursday at 4:30 p.m.