It took an extra five minutes and some clutch play from Patryk Lukaszewski, but Long Trail’s winning streak lives on. The Mountain Lions traveled to Arlington Thursday night and downed the Eagles 43-41 in overtime, extending its winning streak to 14.
Trailing 39-38 with three seconds remaining, Lukaszewski drew a foul on a shot attempt, sending him to the line. The Long Trail big missed the front-end attempt but remained cool and sank the second shot from the line, tying the game and sending it to overtime.
The extra period was a defensive battle. Each team had scored just two points over the first 4:56 of the period. That’s when Lukaszewski put his finishing touches on the game, stealing the ball at midcourt and laying in the game-winning basket with just four ticks remaining on the clock.
Ty Dickerson was the focal point of the Long Trail offense, dominating in the paint to the tune of 20 points and nine rebounds.
The Arlington defense did a good job holding Tomasz Koc in check, holding the talented guard to 12 points.
Joe McCray led Arlington with 15 points and Cooper Jennings pitched in with 10 points.
“I give my guys a lot of credit,” said Long Trail coach Mike Olson. “We were struggling to score but stayed with it and made enough plays to win.”
Long Trail finishes its season 19-1 overall, while Arlington falls to 13-7.