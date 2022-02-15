Long Trail basketball played West Rutland on Monday and the Mountain Lions put the game away by halftime, building a commanding 36-4 lead by the break on its way to a 65-15 win.
Tomasz Koc led the charge in the first half to the tune of 20 points. The Mountain Lions guard finished his night with a game-high 25 points.
Eleven different Mountain Lions entered the scoring column in another dominating win. Ty Dickerson and Jacob Leary each pitched in with eight points while Luca Goff pulled down seven rebounds.
Long Trail’s winning streak has now reached 10 games as the Mountain Lions improve to 15-1 overall on the season.
Long Trail is destined for a top-seed in Division IV and looks to improve its record on Thursday when they travel to defending champion Proctor.