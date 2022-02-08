DORSET - A dominant first quarter for the Long Trail Mountain Lions was all the girls needed to solidify a victory over the gritty Arlington Eagles by a final score of 41-25.
The Mountain Lions came out aggressive right from the tip; they got to the bucket when they wanted to and as the first quarter dwindled down the Mountain Lions kept expanding their lead.
It was Olivia Cole-Bugay leading the way with seven first quarter points. She also tormented the Eagles on defense with two ferocious blocks that stimulated Long Trail, only giving up two points in the quarter.
Emma Hoover was responsible for the lone Arlington made basket. At the end of one, the Mountain Lions took control with a 15-2 lead.
It was the Eagles that won the second quarter, but not by enough. Arlington continued to put the ball in the paint and were able to make some tough shots off the glass. Katrina Gordon spurred the comeback effort for the Eagles with seven points in the second and at the 4:40 mark the lead was cut down to eight.
With just seconds remaining in the half the lead for the Mountain Lions was down to seven. Then Camilla Marcy took it the length of the court and jacked up a three that banked in as time expired to push the lead back up to double digits at the start of the third.
The third quarter saw a defensive battle by both teams. Neither team was willing to give up a bucket and the quarter saw a combined seven points. But it was Long Trail again that outscored its opponent by one point, growing its lead to 11.
In the fourth it was more of the Long Trail onslaught. The Mountain Lions got back to scoring with ease, but the Eagles kept hanging around. At the 5:40 mark Arlington’s Taylor Wilkins buried a triple to cut the lead to eight, but it seemed to slip away from the Eagles after that.
Long Trail’s Aimee Wildman knocked down a clutch three with 4:11 left to put the lead back up to 11 and any momentum that the Eagles had was lost. In the end, it was a dominating performance for the Long Trail girls who improved to 4-10 on the season while Arlington drops to 4-9.