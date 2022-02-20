DORSET — Long Trail boys basketball passed another tough test Saturday afternoon, defeating White River Valley 34-31.
Defense dominated the first half as WRV lead 13-12. The Wolverines' zone defense bottled up Tomasz Koc (20.2 points per game), holding him to a single field goal.
Koc shook lose for three 3-point field goals in the third quarter. He ended with 13 and Ty Dickerson added 10. Jack Dickerson drew the assignment of guarding WRV top scorer Dominic Craven (19.7 ppg). He held him to five points—all in the first half.
“Jack’s defense was crucial in the win. Every point was contested on each end," said Mountain Lions coach Mike Olson.
WRV trailed by ten with 6:00 remaining and came back with a combination of LTS missed free throws and a couple of deep 3-point baskets. With a chance to send the game to overtime, A Wolverines' 3-point attempt at the buzzer rimmed out and LTS escaped with the hard fought win.
“That’s a very good team and we were fortunate to win.”
LTS improved to 17-1 while WRV falls to 12-3.