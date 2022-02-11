DORSET — Long Trail boys basketball’s winning streak now sits at nine in a row after downing Poultney 64-24 on Thursday.
The Mountain Lions took a 34-7 lead into the locker room by halftime as they cruised to their 14th win of the season.
Tomasz Koc continued his strong season scoring a game-high 19 points. JD Redding secured a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Aiden Tarbell and Jacob Leary contributed to the well-rounded effort, each scoring eight points for Long Trail.
The Mountain Lions return to the hardwood Monday at West Rutland. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.