Long Trail’s Tomasz Koc attempts a floater. Koc scored a game-high 19 points in Thursday's win, extending LTS' winning streak to nine straight.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
DORSET — Long Trail boys basketball’s winning streak now sits at nine in a row after downing Poultney 64-24 on Thursday.

The Mountain Lions took a 34-7 lead into the locker room by halftime as they cruised to their 14th win of the season.

Tomasz Koc continued his strong season scoring a game-high 19 points. JD Redding secured a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Aiden Tarbell and Jacob Leary contributed to the well-rounded effort, each scoring eight points for Long Trail.

The Mountain Lions return to the hardwood Monday at West Rutland. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.

