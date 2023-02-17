DORSET — Long Trail School boys basketball continues to dominate in Division IV, riding big offensive output in the first half and stifling defense in the second of their 67-37 win over Proctor at home Thursday night.
Long Trail big man Ty Dickerson led all scorers with 25, including going 7-11 from the free-throw line. Twenty-two of his points came in the first half, helping the Mountain Lions to a 43-27 lead after the first 16 minutes.
Jack Dickerson and JD Redding chipped in 12 apiece for the Mountain Lions, as well.
The Long Trail defense was stifling in the second half, surrendering just 10 points the rest of the way after the high-scoring first.
Long Trail improves to 17-1 on the season and holds the top spot in the Division IV rankings with two games left on their regular season slate. They'll be at Sharon Academy on Monday, and host Arlington for their final home game at 6 p.m. on Thursday.