DORSET — Arlington and Long Trail met three times in the regular season, with the last two meetings needing some late heroics from Mountain Lions’ big man Patryk Lukaszewski to grab the win.
Saturday’s Division IV quarterfinal wasn’t as suspenseful as Long Trail cracked the code en route to its 51-28 win over the Eagles.
The Mountain Lions knew it would face a zone defense and while it gave them fits early, only registering seven points in the first quarter, they began to swing the ball around the perimeter in the second and settled into an offensive groove. Long Trail more than doubled its point total in the second and headed into the locker room with a 22-13 lead.
And while Long Trail searched for its offensive rhythm early it was the defense, specifically of Luca Goff, that allowed them to maintain control for all 32 minutes of action.
Goff was glued on the hip of Arlington playmaker Jake Morse for much of the afternoon, making things difficult for the Eagles’ lefty every time he touched the basketball.
Even when it appeared that Arlington had an easy score in transition Goff was there to deny the opportunity, highlighted by an emphatic chase-down block midway through the first quarter.
Arlington’s Tyler Seeley was ahead of everyone else on the court with 3:14 on the clock in the quarter and rose for what appeared to be a routine lay-in. In a full sprint, Goff managed to close the gap and timed his leap perfectly, powerfully swatting away the scoring opportunity and getting the Long Trail fans off their feet.
“I think Luca is the best defender in our area, in our league,” said Long Trail coach Mike Olson. “He’s just so intense and he’s intuitive. He’s our leader on the defensive end.”
Long Trail’s offensive leader, point guard Tomasz Koc didn’t have the sort of scoring output that he’s used to in the win. Arlington focused much of its attention on slowing down the senior.
And as good as Goff was for the Mountain Lions defensively, Seeley was just as impactful for the Eagles.
The senior guard had active hands all afternoon, swiping the ball away from Long Trail ball-handlers who dared to split the Eagles’ zone with the dribble or getting into passing lanes. Seeley finished his day with seven steals, including six in the first half.
But with much of the attention on stopping Koc from scoring, it was Long Trail freshman Jack Dickerson who became the playmaker the Mountain Lions needed. Dickerson drove to the lane with ferocity, finishing in the paint when given the opportunity and kicking the ball out when an Arlington defender was there to meet him at the rim.
It took Long Trail just 10 seconds into the second half to get on the scoreboard thanks to a hard take from Dickerson. That grew the Mountain Lions’ lead to double digits and set the tone for the second half.
Jacob Leary, Lukaszewski and Ty Dickerson controlled the boards and punished Arlington from the paint.
And while the Long Trail bigs established their input, the defense locked down the Eagles. Arlington was scoreless for the first 7 minutes and 8 seconds of the third quarter. A Seeley steal-and-score broke the scoring drought for the Eagles, but the damage was already done. Long Trail built its lead to 34-15 by that point.
Long Trail cruised through the fourth to clinch its first trip to Barre Auditorium in program history. While it’s a monumental achievement for the school, Olson said the job’s not finished.
“I don't want to sound like a cliche but we really are not going to just play at Barre. We have a lot of confidence that we can win in Barre.”
As the No. 2 Mountain Lions should, the win over Arlington brings their record to 21-1. They play White River Valley on Wednesday, who they beat in a 34-31 defensive battle two weeks ago. The winner gets a shot at the Division IV title on Saturday.