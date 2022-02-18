Long Trail boys basketball has had a magnificent season. The Mountain Lions currently sit at second in Division IV with its 15-1 record, only trailing Rivendell’s 15-0 mark.
Long Trail prevailed again on Thursday night, defeating defending champion Proctor 66-41.
Long Trail coach Mike Olson believes it's the best his team has looked all year.
“This may have been our best overall game,” Olson said. “We were dialed in right from the tip.”
The Mountain Lions built a 34-19 lead by halftime. Once again leading the charge for Long Trail was starting guard Tomasz Koc with his 21 point performance.
Big man Ty Dickerson added 16 points and Patryk Lucazewski had 10. Luca Goff remained a constant on the boards, hauling in 13 rebounds while chipping in with seven points on the offensive end of the floor.
Long Trail has a rigorous next few days. They host 16-1 White River Valley Saturday at 3 p.m. and host 16-1 Sharon Academy Monday at 4 p.m.