DORSET — The Long Trail School boys basketball team stayed perfect in the 2022-23 season, running their mark to 7-0 after a solid 53-40 win over Green Mountain at home on Wednesday night.
The Mountain Lions may have been punching up a weight class against the Division III Chieftains, but the reality on the floor was much different. LTS never trailed in the game, as its size and length gave the visitors fits all night.
It was a slow offensive start for both teams. The Chieftains were held off the board for the first four minutes of the game. The Mountain Lions went on a 8-0 run from the end of the first into the beginning of a big second quarter where they pulled away for good – the lead would never get under double digits after midway through the second.
The second quarter belonged to sophomore guard Jack Dickerson. He did most of his damage in that frame, where Long Trail outscored Green Mountain 19-7 on their way to a 28-12 halftime lead. He had four assists while patiently running the offense, and created havoc on the defensive end of the floor with three steals on the night.
Neither team shot particularly well, but the Mountain Lions were relentless on the boards at both ends of the floor, shutting down second-chance opportunities from wire to wire, while getting plenty of their own. Five different Mountain Lions recorded at least four rebounds.
“Size makes a difference, and hustle,” said Long Trail coach Rob Leary. “We do a lot of rebounding and boxing out in practice, but it’s a hard thing to teach. You have to want it.”
The Mountain Lions were also stout at the rim when the Chieftains were able to move the ball inside, recording eight blocks in the game. Chieftains guard Caleb Morrow was able to offset some of the advantage in the paint with 16 points (including four 3-pointers), but ultimately his outside shooting was not enough to keep pace.
Long Trail big man Ty Dickerson tied Morrow’s game-high 16 points with a combination of put backs of offensive rebounds and several buckets with some fancy footwork in the low post.
Guard Luca Goff did a little of everything for the Mountain Lions, stuffing the stat sheet despite sitting most of the fourth quarter. He tallied 5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks.
“It seems like every night a different guy will do something special,” said Leary. “It’s certainly a team effort.”
Green Mountain did put up some resistance in the third, closing the gap to as little as 11. However, another 8-0 run to start the fourth for the Mountain Lions put the game out of reach and allowed Leary to empty his bench.
“I’ve got a good crew right now, I’ve coached five or six of them since fourth grade.” said Leary. “We’re 7-0, hopefully we can just keep rolling.”
The undefeated Mountain Lions are next at Poultney, Friday at 7 p.m.