DORSET — Long Trail not receiving the No. 1 seed in Division IV might be a blessing in disguise for the Mountain Lions.
Coming off a two-point overtime victory against Arlington in its season finale, Long Trail used Wednesday’s playdown game against No. 15 Craftsbury to right the ship, scoring a season-high 99 points while holding the Chargers to 38.
“We wanted to compete tonight and not not worry about the score, but make sure we competed and make sure we played with great spirit,” said Long Trail coach Mike Olson. “We defended, shared the ball, kind of the pillars of our program, and we did that regardless of the score. It was really an opportunity to get better and get ourselves in a good frame of mind going into the next game.”
The Mountain Lions should be feeling confident after their dominant performance, once again led by senior guard Tomasz Koc who scored 26 points, including 22 in the first half.
Koc pushed the pace, scoring six uncontested points off steals. While the guard seemed to be able to score at will, he made sure to facilitate the ball and get his teammates involved early.
“The advantage we have is we have such an outstanding point guard.”
Along with Koc’s dominant performance, Long Trail unleashed its plethora of bigs, using its size to its advantage and hammering it into the paint often.
Ty Dickerson is one of those bigs who were dominant, scoring 15 points and controlling the boards against a smaller Craftsbury team.
Long Trail built an overwhelming 48-16 lead by the break. The Mountain Lions bench saw a lot of action in the second half, but the points kept flowing. Jack Dickerson got to the paint at will, scoring 10 points.
An open Cannon Petry laid in his first of two baskets with one tick left in the third quarter, making it a 74-24 ballgame heading into the final eight minutes.
Jas Zendick led all Charger scorers with his 11-point night. Craftsbury freshman Evan Lamare impressed as well, splashing a couple of contested 3-pointers in the eyes of Long Trail defenders.
A total of 12 Mountain Lions scored in a momentum-building victory. Long Trail now sets its sights on a rematch with Arlington on Saturday, who defeated Richford by five points Wednesday night.