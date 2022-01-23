Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Long Trail boys basketball defeated perennial Division IV contender Proctor 65-37 on Friday.

The Mountain Lions built a 34-17 lead by halftime, though Proctor didn’t go quietly. The visitors went on a run, trimming Long Trail’s lead all the way down to seven midway through the third quarter, but Long Trail responded with an 8-0 run of its own to bring the lead back to 15 points.

Tomasz Koc led all scorers with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Ty Dickerson added 16 points. Defensively, the Mountain Lions were led by Luca Goff.

“We were physical on the glass and Luca Goff keyed our defense,” said LTS coach Mike Olson. “This performance was certainly a step in the right direction.”

LTS improves to 8-1 on the season and hosts West Rutland Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.