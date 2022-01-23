Long Trail boys basketball defeated perennial Division IV contender Proctor 65-37 on Friday.
The Mountain Lions built a 34-17 lead by halftime, though Proctor didn’t go quietly. The visitors went on a run, trimming Long Trail’s lead all the way down to seven midway through the third quarter, but Long Trail responded with an 8-0 run of its own to bring the lead back to 15 points.
Tomasz Koc led all scorers with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Ty Dickerson added 16 points. Defensively, the Mountain Lions were led by Luca Goff.
“We were physical on the glass and Luca Goff keyed our defense,” said LTS coach Mike Olson. “This performance was certainly a step in the right direction.”
LTS improves to 8-1 on the season and hosts West Rutland Wednesday at 6 p.m.