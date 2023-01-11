Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Long Trail girls basketball fell to 3-4 on the season Tuesday, losing 40-32 against Leland & Gray.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.