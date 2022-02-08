DORSET - In a game that had excitement and energy all the way through, it was the Long Trail Mountain Lions that came out victorious in a gutsy home victory against the Arlington Eagles. An undermanned Arlington team with only seven boys suited up to play showed up to Long Trail ready to take down the heavy home favorites. And they sure did come close, falling 51-46.
Arlington held a two-point lead with six seconds on the clock and had possession. That’s when Long Trail’s Patryk Lukaszewski came up clutch on the defensive end.
Long Trail coach Mike Olson put his boys in complete ball denial for the possession.
Lukaszewski stole the ball off the inbounds pass, went right to hoop and buried the game-tying layup. With just two seconds left, Arlington’s Jake Morse got off a halfcourt heave at the buzzer but came up short, and to overtime we went. Lukaszewski gave Long Trail life, and they capitalized in overtime.
“We were in total denial and Patryk just made a great play, great individual effort to get the steal and then the layup,” Olson said.
Overtime was taken over by senior guard Tomasz Koc. A layup at the start of OT gave the Mountain Lions a two point lead and they never looked back. Koc scored all six points in the overtime, along with making four clutch free throws and the Long Trail Mountain Lions were able to solidify a victory in nail biting fashion.
The first quarter saw Long Trail’s size dominating early. In the Mountain Lions’ first four possessions they had three offensive rebounds which resulted in putback layups helping Long Trail jump out to the early lead. On the other end of the floor it was all jumpers for the Eagles, and they were falling. Arlington’s Jake Morse exploded in the first with eight of the team's 10 points, and a pull up triple to end the quarter. After one, it was the Mountain Lions out on top at 15-10 over the Eagles.
The second quarter started off in Arlington’s favor. A quick steal by Tyler Seeley led to a gorgeous spinning layup on the other end and the Eagles started to take flight. With about five minutes left in the quarter, Arlington rattled off a 6-0 run and took its first lead of the game.
“They’re small and we’re big and we want to play man, but we really couldn’t contain their dribble penetration. ” Long Trail’s coach Mike Olson stated after the game.
But as Arlington continued to get to the bucket and create open looks with ease, it was Koc for Long Trail that kept the Mountain Lions firing on all cylinders. Koc drilled three 3-pointers with less than three minutes left in the quarter and put up a big 11 points in the third. At half time Long Trail maintained the lead, but it was dwindling at 30-28.
Once again the third quarter reigned supreme for defense. With only 10 combined points, Arlington’s zone and Long Trail’s man-to-man battled it out with aggressive defense by both teams. A couple careless turnovers by Long Trail gave Arlington enough opportunities to convert and as the quarter struck zero we had a tie game going into the fourth.
It was Long Trail that drew first blood in the fourth with one of two free throws made by Luca Goff, but Arlington answered by splashing home a triple on the next possession. The back and forth battle that was happening all day was hitting its climax. Long Trail answered that three with a three of their own and with 4:23 left in the game they had a one point lead at 38-37.
With 1:30 left on the clock Long Trail held a three point lead only to be tied by a clutch three from Griff Briggs on the right side of the three point line. The Mountain Lions raced up the court and Patryk Lukaszewski got two free throws but only made one. Long Trail took a one point lead.
With time diminishing seemingly faster than it had the entire game Arlington got the ball back, broke Long Trail’s press and got a good look from the left corner for three. Cooper Jennings drilled it and the Eagles took a two point lead with just thirty seconds to play.
Coach Olson called a timeout for the Mountain Lions and drew up a play. With the ball advanced, the Mountain Lions got the ball in, screened for Koc — their 3-point specialist — and he got up a good look but It came up short. Arlington snatched the rebound, and with six seconds to play the Mountain Lions were in danger of dropping just their second loss of the season.
You can never count out this year's Long Trail team, who improved to 13-1 with the win. The Mountain Lions are in the driver's seat for a top seed in Division IV. As of Tuesday, they are third in the division with 4.692 index points, behind Rivendell (5.25 index points, 12-0) and White River (4.8 index points, 9-1)
The Mountain Lions host White River Feb. 19. If they continue their winning ways and can down White River, there will be playoff games in Dorset come March.
Arlington falls to 7-5 on the season and will get its shot at revenge in its season finale when they host Long Trail on Feb. 24.