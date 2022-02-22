LTS VS SPRINGFIELD 1/18/22 (copy)

Long Trail's Ty Dickerson scored 14 points during Monday's win over Sharon Academy. 

DORSET — Long Trail boys basketball clinched the Southern Vermont League D Division championship with its 74-34 win over Sharon Academy.

The Mountain Lions put the game away early, jumping out to a 25-4 lead by the end of the first quarter .

Tomasz Koc continued his excellent play, scoring 30 points, including eight makes beyond the 3-point line.

Ty Dickerson (14) and Patryk Lukaszewski (12) also pitched in with double digit points in the victory.

“We shared the ball nicely and we continue to embrace team defense so that’s a nice combination,” said Long Trail coach Mike Olson.

The Mountain Lions (18-1) wrap up their regular season with an SVL contest road contest as they head to Arlington on Thursday.

