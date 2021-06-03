BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony track coach Amanda Mullen doesn’t sugarcoat the inevitability of the results for Saturday’s state track meet at Burlington High School.
With schools including Essex and St. Johnsbury having a sheer numbers advantage over the Patriots, the chance of winning a team title are slim. But what Mullen is looking for most of all is to see individual success — from her most veteran athletes down to her newbies.
“They all have pretty set goals,” Mullen said. “Some of them are going for a personal record, some are becoming state champions. I tell them to enjoy it and all the work they’ve done and to keep doing what they’ve been doing all season. They feel confident and they’ve been improving.”
One athlete, Gavin Johnson, is seeded in the top six of every event he’s entered into. He’s first by a wide margin in the javelin throw, with a heave of 52.3 meters (171 feet, 7 inches). He is seven meters (23 feet) ahead of his closest competition. He’s third in the shot put, fourth in the discus and sixth in the 4x100 relay.
“Track is one of those weird sports where you have a good day or a bad day, there’s no in-between,” Johnson said. “We’re gearing up getting ready to compete.”
Other top seeds for the Patriots include Brooks Robson in the triple jump and Isaiah Brunache in the shot put. Robson’s best effort this season was a jump of 12.52 meters and for Brunache, his best throw was 16.79 meters, more than a meter ahead of the rest of the field.
Brunache is the second seed in the discus at 42.24 meters as well, giving the junior a real chance at sweeping the two main throwing events.
“I’ve been nursing a little injury but I’m ready to go,” said Brunache.
Brunache said that there’s a little more pressure being a high seed.
“I’m the top seed in the [shotput] and there’s a ninth grader that’ll be chasing me, and that was me just a couple years ago,” Brunache said. “
Morgan Washburn is seeded in the top six in both of her throwing events — the shot put and the discus. She’s third in the disc with a heave of 26.24 meters and fifth in the shot put with a throw of 8.98 meters.
Kaiden Simpson is the third seed in the javelin and Robson is sixth seed in the long jump. Nikita Noyes-Martel is also sixth seed in the girls long jump.
“Kaiden has been right there when Gavin has competed, but he’s ranked third in the state, that’s still a lot of points,” Mullen said. “It’s his first year throwing the javelin.”
The runners have some top seeds as well. Andrew Ponessi is the fourth seed at 200 meters with a time of 23.56.
In the 110 hurdles, Josiah Durfee is the fourth seed with a time of 16.90 seconds and in the 800 meters, Maggie Payne is the sixth seed with a qualifying time of 2:27.90.
Both 4x100 relays have been seeded sixth. On the boys side, the team of Durfee, Robson, TreVaughn Barboza and Johnson lead the contingent and on the girls side, it’s Sadie Korzec, Payne, Gianna Farry and Ella Cichanowski.
“We’re coming to fight and win,” Johnson said. “A lot of guys are getting individual [wins], we’d love to place top in team, but it’ll follow with the individuals.”
---
In Division II, the Burr and Burton track team will have a fight on its hands with U-32 and Montpelier for the top spots, both individually and in the team race.
Their state championship will take place at South Burlington High School on Saturday.
Individually, Henry Putney is seeded in the top six in all his events — second in the 110 hurdles, third in the 4x100, third in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 200.
On the girls side, Amanda Maier is seeded in her four events as well: third with the 4x800 relay, first with the 4x100, fourth in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the long jump.
Mia Grigsby is tied for the top seed in the 100 meters with her teammate, Piper Russell. Another teammate, Grace McLaughlin is the fourth seed, one-tenth of a second behind. Grigsby is seeded fifth in the 200 and is the top seed with her 4x100 squad.
Toni Levitas is seeded in the top six twice — second in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles.
Liara Foley has a pair of top six seeds — third in the 4x800 and fifth in the 400 meters.
Carol Herbert has three top six seedings in the throwing events. The senior is seeded fourth in the shotput, fifth in the discus and second in the javelin with a throw of 32.49 meters (106 feet, 6 inches).
Other top seeds for the Bulldogs include the 4x100 boys as the third seed, Charlotte Connelly seeded sixth in the 3,000 meters, Lily Cole second in the long jump, Carson Brown fourth in the long jump and Rowan Russell sixth in the triple jump.
--
Arlington and Long Trail will compete at Friday’s Division IV championship, which will be co-hosted by Arlington and Leland & Gray at Knapp Field in Manchester.
The Eagles are in a tough division, with teams like White River Valley and Craftsbury fighting for divisional success.
Dominic Whalen is seeded in two events — he’s second in the 800 meters and third with the 4x400 team of him, Kyle Hess, Lewis Whalen and Bryce Harrington.
The 4x100 comes in as the third seed for the boys as well. Owen Emmons is seeded second in the 200 meters and as a part of the 4x100 relay.
On the girls side, Sarah Tilley is seeded twice in the top four — she’s fourth in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump. Denita Moore is the top seed in the discus with a throw of 28.80 meters, better than three meters ahead of her closest competition. Moore is also third seed in the javelin as well.
Long Trail is also competing in the Division IV event, but no one is seeded in the top four.