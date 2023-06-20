HANOVER, N.H. — Six local lacrosse stars will conclude their high school playing careers by representing Team Vermont Saturday in the Hanover Lions Club "Byrne Cup" Twin State all-star lacrosse games at Hanover High School.
The border showdown pits the standout seniors in the Green Mountain State against their New Hampshire counterparts.
Burr and Burton's Delana Underwood and Brooke Weber will represent Bennington County in the girls' game, slated for noon.
The boys game, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. includes a pair of Bulldogs: Mike Crabtree and Conor McMahon, as well as a couple Mount Anthony Patriots: Henry Frechette and Gavin Schnoop.
Admission to both games is free. Donations, which will go toward funding charities and programs the Lions Club supports according to the game's website, are encouraged.
The Granite State girls captured a 21-7 victory, while the Green Mountain boys emerged victorious 14-13 in last year's games.
Vermont girls roster: Karsyn Bellomo of Rutland, Alyssa Benson of Mount Mansfield, Maddie Bunting of CVU, Raegan Decker of Milton, Audrey Emery of Woodstock, Tess Everett of CVU, Caitlyn Fielder of U32, Emily Fuller of U32, Reese Gernander of Vergennes, Shannon Hadlock of Hartford, Miranda Hayes of South Burlington, Mia Kaczmarek of South Burlington, Ellie Macdonald of Burlington, Dicey Manning of CVU, Maren Nitsche of St. Johnsbury Academy, Sadie Nordle of Harwood, Ella Perrault of Hartford, Willow Romo of Brattleboro, Delana Underwood of BBA, Brooke Weber of BBA
Vermont boys roster: Aiden Kresko of Spaulding, Henry Frechette of MAU, Joseph Barwood of Hartford, Rex Jewell of South Burlington, Owen Lawton of Middlebury, Henry Anderson of Mount Abraham, Brock Hoffman of Essex, Caleb Leassuer of Colchester, Conor McMahon of BBA, Carter Dayton of Spaulding, Iyah Lavitt of Harwood, Ryan Boehmcke of CVU, Evan Knoth of South Burlington, Thad Sawyer of Brattleboro, Cameron Stone of Middlebury, Tim Russo of Harwood, Fynn Whitlock of Middlebury, Alex Baker of Brattleboro, Cooper Blondin of Colchester, Brian Betchal of Harwood, Gavin Schnoop of MAU, Mike Crabtree of BBA, Ryan Sweet of South Burlington, Tanner Robbins of Essex, Ty Rossmessler of Montpelier, Willem Berry, Max Destito of CVU