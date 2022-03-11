20220215-BBALL-SHANE-11.jpg (copy)

Mount Anthony's Meghan Barilone looks for an open player during a girls’ basketball game at Brattleboro Union High School on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

The Southern Vermont League (SVL) announced its girls basketball all-star teams on Friday, with three local athletes receiving first-team nods for their production on the court this winter.

Two local players were named to the A Division first team: Burr and Burton’s Neveah Camp and Mount Anthony’s Meghan Barilone.

Arlington’s Sydney Herrington was named to the D Division first team.

A slew of local athletes were named to the honorable mention teams for their respective divisions.

A Division honorable mention:

• Laurel Baker, BBA

• Madi Moore, MAU

D Division honorable mention:

• Taylor Wilkins, Arlington

• Camilla Marcy, Long Trail • Olivia Cole-Bugay, Long Trail

