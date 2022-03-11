The Southern Vermont League (SVL) announced its girls basketball all-star teams on Friday, with three local athletes receiving first-team nods for their production on the court this winter.
Two local players were named to the A Division first team: Burr and Burton’s Neveah Camp and Mount Anthony’s Meghan Barilone.
Arlington’s Sydney Herrington was named to the D Division first team.
A slew of local athletes were named to the honorable mention teams for their respective divisions.
A Division honorable mention:
• Laurel Baker, BBA
• Madi Moore, MAU
D Division honorable mention:
• Taylor Wilkins, Arlington
• Camilla Marcy, Long Trail • Olivia Cole-Bugay, Long Trail