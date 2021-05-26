HOOSICK, N.Y. - For awhile, it appeared Hoosick Falls baseball and Greenwich were going to be able to sneak their game in on Wednesday. Originally scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. both coaches met behind home plate around 5:30 p.m. with the umpires and talked as a light rain fell.
After consulting the weather radar and the rain began to slightly intensify, the game was called roughly ten minutes later. With both teams off on Thursday, they will play at Hoosick Falls at 4 p.m.
As for the Panthers softball team, their contest was called off shortly before the scheduled first pitch, also set for 5 p.m. against Greenwich. A strong rain storm made its way over the Panther athletic fields roughly 30 minutes prior to first pitch, causing the postponement.
Arlington baseball was supposed to play Wednesday at 4 p.m. against Rivendell, though that game was called off late Tuesday night. Rivendell could not reschedule, so instead the Eagles will face West Rutland Thursday at 5 p.m. as Arlington celebrates its senior day.
Mount Anthony baseball held off hope that they could squeeze in its game, but that was also ultimately washed out as MAU athletic director Ashley Hoyt tweeted out the postponement around noon time on Wednesday. A make-up game is now set for Saturday at 11 a.m.