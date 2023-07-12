One Mount Anthony Patriot and one Burr and Burton Bulldog are hoping to lead Vermont over New Hampshire this Saturday in the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup at Hanover, New Hampshire High School.
The all-star games pit the best seniors in the Green Mountain State against their Granite State counterparts, and feature a couple local athletes.
Antonia Levitas is the lone Bennington County representative on the girls’ team. The midfielder was a standout for the 8-4-1 Bulldogs last fall, helping BBA earn the No. 4 seed in the Division I playoffs.
MAU graduate Silas Rella-Neill will don the Vermont jersey in the boys’ game. The midfielder was a crucial part of the Patriots’ 10-3-2 season.
The girls game will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the boys tilt at 4 p.m.
Vermont girls roster:
Brattleboro: Willow Romo, midfield. Burlington: Enya Arentzen, defense. Burr and Burton: Antonia Levitas, midfield. Colchester: Maeve MacAuley, defense. Essex: Courtney Frank, midfield; Madi Jordan, goalie. Fair Haven: Brittney Love, midfield. Harwood: Addelyn Lilly, defense. Leland & Gray: Abby Towle, midfield. White River Valley: Shannon Hadlock, midfield. Mount Mansfield: Leila Monks, forward. Montpelier: Sienna Mills, forward; Grace Nostrant, midfield; Anja Rand, midfield. Milton: Emma Grasso, midfield; Taylor Kieslich, forward. Randolph: Beatrice Lake, midfield. Rice: Claire Vincent, defense. Rutland: Mackenzie McLaughlin, defense. Spaulding: Sage MacAuley, forward; Rebecca McKelvey, goalie. Stowe: Orly Bryan, forward; Ellie Zimmerman, defense. Woodstock: Isabel Konijnenberg, midfield.
Coaching staff: Lori McClallen, Rutland (Head Coach), Kimberly Prestridge, White River Valley assistant, Peter Albright, Mt. Mansfield, assistant, Michael Coppinger, Rutland, assistant
Vermont boys roster:
BFA-St. Albans: Corbin Schreindorfer, forward. Burlington: Joey Manley, forward. Champlain Valley: Eli Marden, midfield; Diego Robinson, defense; Zach Spitznagle, forward. Colchester: Henry Bacon, midfield; Ethan Gamelin, midfield. Essex: Cooper Biederbeck, defense. Harwood: Adin Combs, defense; Jordan Shullenberger, forward. Middlebury: Oliver Anderson, midfield; Trey Bosworth, defense; Owen Lawton, goalie. Mount Anthony: Silas Rella-Neill, midfield. Mount Mansfield: Eric Bissell, goalie. Montpelier: Ronnie Riby-Williams, forward. Rutland: Eli Rosi, defense. South Burlington: Nathaniel Hasenecz, defense; Evan Richardson, midfield. Stowe: Ben Nissenbaum, midfield. Vergennes: Jack Wyman, midfield. Winooski: Emmanuel Omar, forward.
Coaching staff: Glen Button, Milton, Head Coach Shane Bufano, Stowe, assistant, Adolphe Lumamba, South Burlington, assistant, Seth McQuade, Milton, assistant