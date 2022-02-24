A total of five local soccer standouts have been named to the Vermont Twin State soccer team’s rosters.
The all-star game pits the best senior talent in the Green Mountain State against New Hampshire.
The game is scheduled to be held for the second year in a row at Hanover High School in New Hampshire and take place on Saturday, July 16.
The boys game will be played first at 1 p.m. and will feature a pair of Mount Anthony Patriots.
Jordan Gardner and Nate Potter will rep MAU in soccer one final time.
The girls game will follow, scheduled for 4 p.m. and will feature a trio of Bennington County athletes.
MAU’s Meghan Barilone and Lexi Gerow have been named to the team, while Burr and Burton’s Julia Brand will be the Bulldogs’ lone representative.
It will just be a one day event with a team practice and training session happening the week before at a time and location still to be determined.