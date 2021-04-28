A look at some local athletes making waves at the next level:
Julia Dapron, Stonehill golf (Burr and Burton):
Dapron, a sophomore, led the Stonehill women’s golf team to a second-place finish at the Northeast 10 tournament in Massachusetts. Dapron, a star for the Bulldogs, led after the first round of the 36-hole event and finished second individually. Dapron had top 10 finishes in all three matches. She was named to the NE10 all-tournament team, the first player in program history to receive that honor.
Taylor Dicranian, Sage College softball (Mount Anthony):
The former Division I state champion with the Patriots, Dicranian has been the driving force all year long for the 14-2 Gators. The junior pitcher has a 12-1 record in the circle, recording a 3.16 ERA, with 31 strikeouts. In the field, she has been perfect, committing no errors.
At the plate, she’s been just as strong, hitting a whopping .540 (34-for-63) with 10 doubles.
Carly Plaisance and Caroline Musinski, Sage women’s lacrosse (MAU):
Plaisance and Musinski have led the Sage women’s lacrosse team in this abbreviated 2021 campaign. Plaisance, a senior goalie for the Gators, has played in eight games, starting three and has 40 saves in her time in net. In 36 career games, Plaisance has 171 saves, good for fifth in program history.
Musinski, a sophomore attacker for the Gators, has 13 goals and five assists this season as Sage is 3-6 on the year. More than half her shots have scored.
Jamie Boyle, Castleton softball (MAU):
Boyle has been a hitting star this season for the 11-8 Spartans. Out of her catcher spot, Boyle is hitting .373 with 17 runs scored and 14 RBI on the year. Seven of her hits have gone for extra bases. In the field, she has had an astounding 75 chances and has been perfect fielding them all.
Avery Galle, Southern New Hampshire women’s lacrosse (MAU):
Galle, a sophomore midfielder for the Penmen, has played in six games for them this abbreviated season. She scored her first career collegiate goal against Franklin Pierce as the Penmen are 2-9 on the year. Galle’s mother, Tracy, is the varsity coach this season for Mount Anthony.
Lydia Morgantini, Bucknell women’s lacrosse (BBA):
Morgantini, a senior defender for the Division I Bison, has played in three games this season, including a start against Patriot League foe Colgate. In her four years, the walk-on played in 12 games and started two of them.
Sam Wilkins and Keegan Coon, Castleton wrestling (MAU):
The two Mount Anthony stars have taken their talents to Castleton, under the tutelage of former MAU legend Scott Legacy. Both freshmen for the Spartans, Wilkins and Coon helped the team end up 24th in the final national Division III rankings this season.
Wilkins was named as a contender in the 184-pound weight class after a 5-1 year where he had a pair of pins. In limited action at 141 pounds, Coon went 3-2 on the season.
Ben Stewart, Castleton men’s soccer (BBA):
Stewart, a junior, has played in three games this spring as the Spartans have been on pause due to COVID. Stewart, a former BBA star under coach Peter Mull, has taken six shots this season, and a high of four against New England College.
Maxx Ingison (BBA), Tom Grabher (BBA) and Trey Lang (MAU), Castleton men’s lacrosse
Ingison, a senior goalie, has played in seven games, all starts, for the Spartans. He has 59 saves on the season. Grabher, a junior midfielder, has played in nine games, all starts, and has two goals and an assist along with seven ground balls.
Lang, a senior attack, has played in 10 games, all starts, and has seven goals and seven assists for 14 points on the year. He had a pair of goals in games against Utica College and UMass Boston. He’s also complied 18 ground balls for the Spartans.
Max Hoffer, Clarkson men’s lacrosse (Cambridge):
Hoffer, a junior midfielder, has played in 11 games this season, six of them starts. He has a goal and two assists and has picked up a whopping 27 ground balls on the year so far.
Madeline Yeung, Saint Rose women’s lacrosse (Hoosick Falls):
Yeung, a sophomore goalie for the Division II Golden Knights, has played in four games this season, coming in in relief for all of them. She has 17 saves on the season, including a high of six in games against New Haven and Pace University.
Kaitlin Banks, Sage women’s tennis (MAU):
Banks is the No. 1 player for the Gators’ women’s tennis squad this season. The former MAU star is 1-5 in six matches in singles and in doubles.
Cat Worthington, RPI softball (MAU):
Worthington, a state champion with Mount Anthony, has played in five games for RPI this year and has gone 3-for-13 at the plate. In the field, she’s had 20 chances and has been perfect with all of them.
Christian Hunt, Saint Rose men’s lacrosse (Cambridge):
A sophomore goalie for the Division II Golden Knights, Hunt has played in four games and made one start. He’s made 33 saves on the year.
