BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony boys soccer coach Mike Molloy is a firm believer that to be the best, you have to beat the best.
The Patriots certainly aren’t shying away from competition, beginning their season with a grueling stretch of hosting St. Johnsbury followed by road games at Burlington and Middlebury; three schools that appear to be in the conversation as some of the best on the pitch across Vermont.
Molloy and the MAU coaching staff will use those opening three games as “a gauge to see kind of where we're at in terms of the other teams.”
Where Molloy envisions his squad to be by the end of the regular season: a top-four team in Division I, earning a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Those lofty goals are attainable for a Patriots team that returns a good chunk of returning talent, along with a couple of vital additions to the roster that’ll help fill the void left from key seniors who have graduated out of the program.
In terms of returners, Pete McKenna and Silas Rella-Neill are the team's co-captains and highlight the group of 10 players ready to pick up right where they left off last fall, an 11-win team and No. 4 seed in Division I.
Rella-Neill scored 11 goals for MAU last fall, and McKenna was just as comfortable setting his teammates up for a score as he was putting the ball in the back of the net himself.
While MAU lost the scoring prowess of Nate Potter and Jake Tibbetts, both double-digit goal scorers last season, Molloy feels there are guys throughout the 19-man roster who can provide scoring.
One of those players is Luke Rizio, a Division IV all-state selection in 2021 and transfer student from Twin Valley who projects to factor immediately into the midfield. Rizio’s presence will allow an opportunity for McKenna to move up.
Rizio may be a new face to MAU soccer, but he already has familiarity with a handful of players on the roster, including both co-captains. Rizio has practiced with MAU Nordic the past two winters, a sport both Rella-Neill and McKenna also participate in.
The chemistry has been seamless on the soccer field so far this preseason.
“Luke's been working well with Silas and I in the midfield and in the middle quadrant,” McKenna said.
Collin Bevin, also a Nordic skier, and Evan Eggsware are two more returning players who are scoring threats for MAU.
It only takes one quick glance of the Patriots roster to understand experience definitely isn’t lacking on the sidelines in Bennington: all 19 players are upperclassmen.
One thing MAU hopes to change this year is getting off to a faster start.
While last year was largely a success, the beginning was anything but. Facing a tough schedule in the opening three matches, much like this season, MAU remained winless over the opening two weeks of the 2021 season. They rebounded remarkably, winning 11 of their final 12 games of the regular season, including an eight-game winning streak to end the season before bowing out in the Division I quarterfinals to Burlington with a 3-2 loss.
What’s the key to avoiding those early season woes this time around?
“I think the difference is they believe in themselves,” Molloy said. “I think this group, because of the way they ended last year, is just [thinking] ‘okay, let's keep it going.’”
MAU is using the preseason to its advantage, trying to fine-tune formations during a pair of scrimmages in the coming days. MAU is hosting a scrimmage against Twin Valley, Green Mountain and Hoosac Valley, Mass. today at the middle school, along with hosting Mount Greylock, Mass. and South Glens Falls, N.Y. at the SVC field on Wednesday.
“We're trying to start the season with a formation that fits. So we don't have that lack of cohesion,” Rella-Neill said.
Arguably the biggest question mark on the field after last season was MAU’s back line and how they could fill the void left by Jordan Gardner and Ayden Parizo. Enter another new face to MAU: Alex Salvesvold.
Salvesvold played up for Hoosick Falls soccer in 2021 and was the Panthers’ leading goal scorer, but Molloy pictures him as a great fit to help solidify the back line.
Salvesvold’s new teammates agree with their coach's decision.
“Alex is really locking down in defense. He's exactly what we need,” Rella-Neill said.
As for the last line of defense, there is a positional battle brewing between last year’s starting goalkeeper Aiden Moscarello and Lucas Lincourt, who returns after suffering a broken leg on the second day of practice last year.
The two were set to compete for the starting job last preseason before Lincourt suffered his injury.
Molloy enjoys having the depth protecting the goal and is confident in both players.
“They'll be pushing each other. I'm comfortable with both of them, which is nice.”
MAU’s season begins Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. against St. Johnsbury at the SVC soccer field, where MAU will play half of its home games this season.
The season-opener will be a tough first test for a team with championship aspirations; McKenna feels like the team is connecting at a high-level as the regular season quickly nears.
“I think that there's a lot of team chemistry,” he said. “It's a good group of kids, we're working really well together and I like the total vibe that we have going on.”
Roster: Collin Bevin, Evan Eggsware, Luke Eggsware, Devon Hurley, Asa Kobik, David LaFontaine, Lucas Lincourt, Peter McKenna, Aiden Moscarello, Silas Rella-Neill, Sebastian Romero, Sam Umphlett, Tyler DeBoer. Chase Gauthier, Finn McRae, Luke Rizio, Alex Salvesvold, Sam Thompson, Riley Thurber