BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA -- Dan Engelstad led Southern Vermont College to multiple NCAA Division III playoff runs during his time as coach in Bennington from 2013-2018.
Now, Engelstad’s new team will kick off March Madness on Thursday at 5:10 p.m. as his No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s program will play in a First Four matchup with No. 16 Texas Southern at Assembly Hall.
The Mount made the tournament after upsetting No. 2 Bryant 73-68 in the Northeast Conference championship on March 9, claiming a conference title and a tournament bid.
“There's nothing like cutting down nets and seeing your guys being the last ones standing and just the pure joy,” Engelstad said. “It really has been a special week for myself and our family.”
Engelstad took a SVC team that was 1-23 in the year prior to his arrival, and quickly turned the program around, boasting a 104-34 record during his tenure and a pair of NCAA Division III tournament appearances.
That success allowed Engelstad the opportunity to jump from Division III to Division I.
“I think a big part of getting the job was my head coaching experience, Southern Vermont (College) afforded me that opportunity and it was some of the most enjoyable times that I've ever had,” he said. “Amazing relationships with the town of Bennington. Relationships that I keep today.”
Relationships like Brandon Anderson, a Mount Anthony graduate who now serves as a student-manager under Engelstad with the Mount.
“He loves basketball and he’s been a huge addition to our program,” Engelstad said. “He works the guys out, (gets the) guys extra shots. He's a very bright young man that brings a lot to our program and I'm very thankful to have him. His family is my family.”
The Southern Vermont ties on campus in Emmitsburg don’t end there.
Antoine White serves as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team at Mount St. Mary’s. White played under Engelstad at the high school level as well as at Southern Vermont.
“That’s my guy,” Engelstad said. “We work out together. He’s one of the bright young women’s coaches in the game.”
Engelstad also coached Armored Athlete -- a member of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) -- for a handful of years. TBT constantly pulls in professional basketball players from overseas and stateside alike in a March Madness-like bracket, with the winning team taking home $1 million.
Armored Athlete has local ties, as general manager AJ Mahar graduated from MAU.
Coaching a TBT team gave Engelstad the opportunity to expand his resume while coaching high-caliber talent.
“I got to be around professional athletes and see how they prepare and it was great professional development and I really enjoyed my time with Armored Athlete,” Engelstad said. “I really enjoyed doing that for a few years, it was a lot of fun.”
In year three at the helm, Engelstad is building a winning culture with the Mount. It wasn’t easy, however. He adopted the youngest team in Division I when he took the job back in 2018. Freshmen in Engelstad’s first year like Damian Chong Qui, Malik Jefferson and Nana Opuku saw serious court time that year. Now, that trio have the game experience as juniors and are a big reason why the Mount are dancing.
“I remember early on, we were struggling big time,I remember talking to Damian and being like ‘hey, we're gonna build this thing and like this is how it's going to be in the future,’” Engelstad said. “I knew that success wasn't too far (away). Guys like Damian, Malik and Nana that have been with us from day one and have gone through the ups and downs ...that's how you build a program. You build it through those experiences, not just as players but as coaches and we've been through a lot together.”
Now, Mount St. Mary’s find themselves in the bubble in Indiana, with the exposure that the NCAA basketball tournament brings.
The Mount will play Texas Southern on TruTV, taking the court at Assembly Hall on national television with the entire country watching.
Engelstad knows his team has its hands full with an athletic Texas Southern squad.
“The most athletic team we’ve played,” he said. “We’ve got to guard them, keep them out of the paint, out of transition and hold them to one shot. If we’re able to do that, I really like our team.”
The winner gets a date with No. 1 Michigan, but Engelstad said his team is not looking ahead to the Wolverines.
“You have to be in the moment, you have to be present and you have to be locked into that and you can’t look past your opponent,” he said.
Being in the game that kicks off March Madness, Engelstad knows there will be plenty of eyes on Thursday’s matchup with Texas Southern.
“There's nobody else playing at five o'clock on Thursday so we're embracing this opportunity,” Engelstad said. “It's a chance for us to play some good basketball, a chance for some of our stories to be told.”