LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former Cambridge guard Lilly Phillips is accustomed to winning. Lilly and twin sister Sophie were an instrumental part in Cambridge girls basketball’s 81-4 record from the 2017-18 — when the twins started as freshman — to the close of their high school basketball careers in the shortened 2020-2021 season. Sprinkle in a trio of Section II championships as well as one state title and you have one of the more dominant runs in recent memory.
Lilly continued her winning ways last week in Orono, Maine with her new team the University at Albany, cutting down the net after a 56-47 Great Danes’ win over No. 1 University of Maine.
“When the buzzer finally went off just being there with my teammates and having all that excitement, it was awesome,” Phillips said.
Now the former Cambridge star is gearing up for the biggest game of her career — against a powerhouse in the University of Louisville team who earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament after its 25-4 season.
If the odds weren’t already stacked against No. 16 Albany, the NCAA first round matchup will take place at KFC Yum! Center, the Cardinals’ home court. Phillips knows it will be a tough test.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a sold-out arena. I know that they’re gonna have a lot of fans there and there’ll probably be a lot of people rooting against us. I think just the experience itself is just going to be awesome to go through and be there. I just can’t wait to experience that, I’m excited.”
Phillips is living out the dream of hoopers everywhere, a starter on a NCAA Division I team that is dancing this March. She has adjusted well to the major leap that is the competition level in the college game.
Phillips made her impact felt immediately with her new team, sliding into the starting point guard role for the Great Danes and guiding their offense. She credits those around her for easing the transition from high school to the college game.
“The confidence the coaches and my teammates have in me has really helped me discover a role on the team.”
Phillips is responsible for 4.1 points, 2.4 assists, 1.8 rebounds and .9 steals per game during her freshman campaign while averaging 21.3 minutes per contest.
Phillips and the entire Albany Great Danes are looking to play the part of Cinderella this March, hoping to pull off a monumental upset. A 16 seed has defeated a 1 seed just once in the history of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, when No. 16 Harvard beat No. 1 Stanford 72-67 in 1998.
To catch Phillips in action, tune into ESPN2 tonight at 6 p.m.