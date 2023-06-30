Offense was at a premium during Thursday’s American Legion baseball contest between Manchester Union Underground and White River Junction Post 84.
Post 84 starter Ethan Belvin tossed a complete game shutout, leading his team to a 1-0 win. Bevin allowed just five hits while striking out two and walking a single batter.
The Manchester pitching staff was also impressive. Trevor Greene pitched two scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out three. Max Brownlee pitched four scoreless innings in relief, limiting Post 84 to two hits, one walk while striking out three.
White River Junction pushed across the lone run of the game in the bottom of the seventh. Griff Briggs took the mound for Manchester. After allowing a leadoff walk, the second batter of the inning hit a walk-off single to right field, pushing across the lone run of the day.
Briggs led the Manchester bats with two hits.
Manchester falls to 2-4 on the summer and returns to action Saturday, playing a doubleheader at Brattleboro.