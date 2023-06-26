BENNINGTON — Griff Briggs‘s gem on the mound led Manchester Union Underground to an 8-1 win over Bennington Post 13 Sunday in American Legion baseball action.
The 2022 Arlington High School graduate, who plays NCAA Division II baseball at Southern New Hampshire University, limited Post 13 to just three hits and one unearned run while striking out seven in his complete game effort.
Half of Manchester’s offense came in the fifth inning with Boden Walker, Charles Kunz and Ryan Kramer each driving in a run in the frame, stretching the visitor’s lead to 7-0 at the time.
Bennington’s lone run came on an infield single to third base in the bottom of the sixth, plating AJ Brown. Worthington pitched in relief, tossing 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out one. Matt Wasieleuski drew the start, lasting 4 2/3 and allowing seven runs, five earned, on seven hits, four walks and one strikeout.
Manchester improves to 2-3 on the year, and travels to Lakes Region Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Bennington falls to 2-1 and also plays next at Lakes Region, this Saturday for a doubleheader. First pitch of game one is slated for noon.