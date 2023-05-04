SOUTH BURLINGTON — A dozen sports celebrities, including some with local connections, were formally inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday evening.
The inductees included legendary coach Dave Fredrickson, who posted more than 500 varsity basketball wins between his 36 years (1963-1999) at Mount Anthony Union and Arlington Memorial High schools.
His teams won 18 league titles and appeared in the state Final Four 17 years. Fredrickson took Mount Anthony to the championship game 10 times and captured eight state titles. It includes a Vermont record five-straight crowns between 1988 and 1992. He is the only coach at MAU to win a boy’s basketball state title.
He also led the Patriots to three trips to the now-defunct New England Basketball Tournament in 1974, 1975 and 1976, including a loss at the buzzer in one title game.
After graduation from Springfield College he took a teaching job at Arlington in 1963 where his boys basketball teams won four Molly Stark League titles in four years. He also coached field hockey at Arlington and later was also on the football staff at Mount Anthony.
After leaving Mount Anthony, Fredrickson also offered basketball assistance and scouting for several teams, including the Southern Vermont College Mountaineers.
Fredrickson was a charter inductee in 2002 to the New England Basketball Hall of Fame and also has been inducted into the VPA Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2006.
Also honored were three-time Olympic snowboard medalist Kelly Clark formerly of West Dover and two-time Olympic mountain biker Lea Davison formerly of Jericho, who now lives in Arlington.
The other inductees included; Olympic alpine skiers Suzi Chaffee of Rutland and Doug Lewis of Middlebury; former all-state Rice Memorial High and UConn basketball player Morgan Valley, who went into coaching and is back as an assistant at UConn; three-sport star and college football standout Jake Eaton of Rutland; record-setting basketball player Jasmyn Huntington Fletcher of Bradford; and four-sport standout and high scoring soccer player John Koerner of Shelburne.
Robert Molinatti formerly of Colchester is the first para-athlete selected for his marathon and long-distance racing and later as a sportscaster, including ESPN.
The other two inductees, who are deceased, were legendary UVM gymnastics coach and mentor Tom Dunkley of South Burlington as the David Hakins designee and longtime award-winning sportswriter Andy Gardiner of the Burlington Free Press and USA Today as the Mal Boright designee. Gardiner, who had been battling cancer, received his award one week early at his condo in South Burlington, but died before the banquet.
This year’s class, the 10th, brings the membership in the Hall to 118 since its first class was inducted in 2012, representing 13 of the state’s 14 counties. The Class of 2023 was selected by three groups: the 15-member VSHOF board of directors, a statewide sports advisory panel and the previous inductees.
The 12 were honored during a near sellout crowd at the Delta Marriott Hotel on Williston Road in South Burlington. The annual dinner is sponsored by Myers Container Service Corp, the ‘Red Can Family’ in Colchester.
Proceeds from the dinner go to Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, the designated charity of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame. The past dinners and other fundraisers have raised over $22,000 to support PCAV’s work state-wide.
Go to the VSHOF website at www.vermontsportshall.com for more details, including full bios of the inductees and how to nominate a worthy candidate for future consideration.