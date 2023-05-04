Two Southern Vermont stars in the world of sports were among a dozen inductees into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame in South Burlington on Saturday night. Former Mount Anthony and Arlington Memorial coach Dave Fredrickson (right) was honored for more than 500 varsity basketball wins and for distinguished service as the Executive Director of the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association. Fredrickson also coached field hockey at Arlington for a few years before moving down U.S. 7 to Bennington. He is seen here with Proctor High Coach and Athletic Director Jake Eaton. The Vermont hall honored Eaton as a former Rutland High 3-sport standout, and for his later playing efforts that included stops at the University of Maine and both Arena Football and Canadian Football League.