BENNINGTON — The 13th annual Lee Goldsmith Memorial soccer tournament will take place Aug. 13 at Middle Willow Park.
High school players are welcome to attend the soccer tournament, which costs $10 per player and features six field players and a goalkeeper per team competing in 25-minute mini games.
With large goals and a no offside rule, the tournament promises to offer lots of action and spectacular goals.
Players can register by calling or texting Mount Anthony boys varsity soccer coach Mike Molloy at 802-375-4006 or emailing him at mmolloy@svsu.org. Players must register prior to Aug. 13.
Teams will pay to play on the day of the tournament when they sign in. Check in on Aug. 13 will be from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Middle Willow field.
Soccer was one of Lee Goldsmith’s passions in life. As a former player and captain at Mount Anthony Union High School, he personified what it meant to be a scholar athlete. His commitment to his team, dedication, and desire to play left a lasting impression on everyone he met. Tragically, during the spring of 2009, Lee succumbed to cancer after a long and valiant fight. Your participation in this event helps to preserve the memory of Lee Goldsmith and his passion for the game.
The tournament will feature round robin play. The number of preliminary games will be dependent on the number of teams entered. A complete list of rules will be provided on the day of the tournament.
Championship T-shirts will be provided to the winning team.