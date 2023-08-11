BENNINGTON — The 14th annual Lee Goldsmith Memorial soccer tournament will take place Saturday at Middle Willow Park.
With large goals and a no offside rule, the tournament promises to offer lots of action and spectacular goals. Mount Anthony, the defending champions, will field three teams while Burr and Burton and Brattleboro are each bringing two. Mount Greylock and one New York school round out the field.
Soccer was one of Lee Goldsmith’s passions in life. As a former player and captain at Mount Anthony Union High School, he personified what it meant to be a scholar athlete. His commitment to his team, dedication, and desire to play left a lasting impression on everyone he met. Tragically, during the spring of 2009, Lee succumbed to cancer after a long and valiant fight. Your participation in this event helps to preserve the memory of Lee Goldsmith and his passion for the game.
Zeb Miner, who played alongside Goldsmith at MAU, is entering his first season as the Patriots’ varsity boys soccer coach. He called the event a “special tournament.”
“It’s always been a nice day to mark on the calendar,” Miner said. “It’s really about the fundraiser and supporting the (Goldsmith) family. It’s really cool to watch other teams from other communities buy into this, as well.”
Play begins at 11 a.m. and fans are encouraged.