Funplex Funpark Modified Feature Results (30 laps): 1) Andy Bachetti, 2) Brian Berger, 3) Kyle Armstrong, 4) Brett Haas, 5) Eddie Marshall, 6) Keith Flach, 7) L.J. Lombardo, 8) Bobby Hackel, IV, 9) Kenny Tremont Jr., 10) Marc Johnson, 11) J.R. Heffner, 12) Kolby Schroder, 13) Wayne Jelley, 14) Mike King, 15) Timothy Davis, 16) Ryan Charland, 17) Paul Gilardi, 18) Brandon Lane, 19) Kyle Sheldon, 20) Josh Marcus, 21) Olden Dwyer*
*- Dylan Gibson drove in substitution for Olden Dwyer, who is out after testing positive for COVID-19. The points earned by Gibson will go to Dwyer.
Small Block Modified Feature Results (24 laps): 1) Andy Bachetti, 2) L.J. Lombardo, 3) Alan Houghtaling, 4) Peter Carlotto, 5) Ryan Charland, 6) Brian Sandstedt, 7) Joey Coppola, 8) Jason Herrington, 9) Kevin Petrucci, 10) Lorne Browe, 11) Kim LaVoy, 12) Montgomery Tremont, 13) Ryan Larkin, 14) Ryan Stortini, 15) Dylan Gibson, 16) Olden Dwyer*
*- Brett Haas drove in substitution for Olden Dwyer, who is out after testing positive for COVID-19. The points earned by Haas will go to Dwyer.
Sportsman Feature Results (20 laps): 1) Whitey Slavin, 2) John Virgilio, 3) Jeff Gallup, 4) Robbie Knipe, 5) Tim Hartman Jr., 6) Shane Powell, 7) Joe Mennitte, 8) Karl Barnes, 9) Matt Burke, 10) Peter Lorenzo, 11) Keith Johannessen, 12) Jeff Reis, 13) Brady Cordova, 14) Kevin Ward, 15) Ryan Heath, 16) Bob Fachini
Limited Sportsman Feature Results (10 laps): 1) Brady Cordova, 2) Phil Arnold, 3) Karl Barnes, 4) Frank Twing Jr., 5) Kevin Ames, 6) Nick Arnold
Pro Stock Classic Muscle Parts Robert “Fluff” Hagen Memorial Results (25 laps): 1) Steven LaRochelle, 2) Chad Jeseo, 3) Nick Hilt Jr., 4) Shawn Perez, 5) Jay Casey, 6) Dean Charbonneau, 7) Chris Stalker, 8) Tom O’Connor, 9) Johnny Rivers, 10) Brian Keough, 11) Nick Rogers, 12) Jordan Modiano, 13) Zach Sorrentino, 14) Jason Casey, 15) Zach Seyerlein, 16) Jay Fitzgerald, 17) Tom Dean
Street Stock O’Brien Twins Feature Results (15 laps): 1) Evan Denue, 2) Chris Stalker, 3) Katarina Foster, 4) Ryan Brown, 5) Jim Dellea, 6) Christopher Brown, 7) Brian Walsh, 8) Jeff Meltz Sr., 9) Gary O’Brien*, 10) Shawn Perez Jr., 11) Dom Denue, 12) Dave Streibel Jr., 13) Franklin Smith, 14) Scott Morris, 15) Craig Coons, 16) Rob Partridge, 17) Jennah Perez
*- Steve Burbank drove in substitution for Gary O’Brien, who was out in order to celebrate his twin daughters’ birthday, hence the name of the race. The points earned by Burbank will go to O’Brien.