Fireworks and fun at Lebanon Valley Speedway on Saturday

WEST LEBANON, N.Y. — After two straight weeks of rainouts, it was all heat and dust on Saturday, July 1, but that didn’t stop dozens of racers and hundreds of eager fans from flocking to the Lebanon Valley Speedway.
And they were in for a treat, not only did they get to see some strong racing, but the main attraction of the night, a fireworks display advertised as “massive” did not disappoint. The red (and blue and green and gold and white and purple and pink) glare of the rockets was thunderous and unceasing for a solid eight minutes.
And organizers were kind enough to open the gate so that children and onlookers (and friendly neighborhood reporters with a camera) to step out onto the dirt track and watch the fireworks from up close.
Franklin Smith didn’t win in the Street Stock Feature but continued as a fan-favorite with his American Flag car.
Olden Dwyer had a big night in Eastern New York. The racer from Pownal had a strong start to the season, but was bitten by bad luck for many of the recent races. On Saturday, Dwyer put it all together, leading every single circuit to claim his first checkered flag of the 2023 season in the DIRTcar 358-Modified main event.
It was clear how much the win meant to Dwyer, who was sitting on the window with his legs inside, facing the crowd and pounding the roof of his car, a smile etched across his face. Before standing on the car with his daughter on his shoulders to standing ovation.
Dwyer hopes to have started a streak, but Tim Hartman Jr. did one better, keeping his alive. Dating back to 2022, Hartman had nine consecutive top-two finishes in the Sportsman main event. On Saturday, he made it 10 in a row with a flourish, taking first in the Sportsman Feature, passing Cody Cordova on Lap 7 and never looking back in the 20-lap race.
Sheffield local Andy Bachetti took first in the Modified Feature main event, his second win of the season. Frank Twing won the Pro Stocks Feature, while Anthony Maxon took the Limited Sportsman Feature.
Mike Engwer (black car) led the pack the whole way through in Heat 1 in the Limited Sportsman category. He'd finish eighth overall in the Main Event.