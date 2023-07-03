 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breaking

Fireworks and fun at Lebanon Valley Speedway on Saturday

Olden Dwyer wins

Olden Dwyer celebrates winning the DIRTcar 358-Modified Main Event with his daughter, his first win of the 2023 season. 

 Photos by JESSE KOLODKIN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WEST LEBANON, N.Y. — After two straight weeks of rainouts, it was all heat and dust on Saturday, July 1, but that didn’t stop dozens of racers and hundreds of eager fans from flocking to the Lebanon Valley Speedway.

Girl with flag

A fan waves her own checkered flag as the racers come across the spectator portion of the track. 

And they were in for a treat, not only did they get to see some strong racing, but the main attraction of the night, a fireworks display advertised as “massive” did not disappoint. The red (and blue and green and gold and white and purple and pink) glare of the rockets was thunderous and unceasing for a solid eight minutes.

Final fireworks speedway

The final cluster of fireworks explode at the Lebanon Valley Speedway in West Lebanon, N.Y. on Saturday, July 1. 

And organizers were kind enough to open the gate so that children and onlookers (and friendly neighborhood reporters with a camera) to step out onto the dirt track and watch the fireworks from up close.

Franklin Smith didn’t win in the Street Stock Feature but continued as a fan-favorite with his American Flag car.

Franklin Smith American Flag car

Franklin Smith races in his fan-favorite American Flag car in the Unofficial Street Stock Feature, he finished eighth in the main event. 

Olden Dwyer had a big night in Eastern New York. The racer from Pownal had a strong start to the season, but was bitten by bad luck for many of the recent races. On Saturday, Dwyer put it all together, leading every single circuit to claim his first checkered flag of the 2023 season in the DIRTcar 358-Modified main event.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Olden Dwyer racing

Olden Dwyer (orange car No. 88) leads the pack in the 358-Modified Feature Main Event on the way to his first win of the season.  

It was clear how much the win meant to Dwyer, who was sitting on the window with his legs inside, facing the crowd and pounding the roof of his car, a smile etched across his face. Before standing on the car with his daughter on his shoulders to standing ovation.

Olden Dwyer and daughter

Olden Dwyer and his daughter after the race. His daughter made sure the microphone was close enough to his face. 

Dwyer hopes to have started a streak, but Tim Hartman Jr. did one better, keeping his alive. Dating back to 2022, Hartman had nine consecutive top-two finishes in the Sportsman main event. On Saturday, he made it 10 in a row with a flourish, taking first in the Sportsman Feature, passing Cody Cordova on Lap 7 and never looking back in the 20-lap race.

Tim Hartman Jr wins

Tim Hartman Jr. celebrates winning the Sportsman Feature Main Event with his daughter. 

Sheffield local Andy Bachetti took first in the Modified Feature main event, his second win of the season. Frank Twing won the Pro Stocks Feature, while Anthony Maxon took the Limited Sportsman Feature.

Photos: Saturday night at Lebanon Valley Speedway

The dirt track races at Lebanon Valley Speedway were in full force on July 1, a full photo album can be found here

Jesse Kolodkin can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all