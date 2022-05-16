The following are race results from Saturday, May 14 at Lebanon Valley Speedway.
Bonded Concrete Modified Feature Results (30 laps): 1) Eddie Marshall, 2) Kolby Schroder, 3) Kenny Tremont Jr., 4) Andy Bachetti, 5) L.J. Lombardo, 6) Marc Johnson, 7) Bobby Hackel, IV, 8) Brett Haas, 9) Kyle Armstrong, 10) Wayne Jelley, 11) Keith Flach, 12) J.R. Heffner, 13) Mike King, 14) Timothy Davis, 15) Brandon Lane, 16) Ryan Charland, 17) Josh Marcus, 18) Kyle Sheldon, 19) Paul Gilardi, 20) Brian Berger
Small Block Modified Feature Results (24 laps): 1) Andy Bachetti, 2) Kevin Petrucci, 3) Jason Herrington, 4) L.J. Lombardo, 5) Joey Coppola, 6) Ryan Charland, 7) Brian Peterson, 8) Ryan Larkin, 9) Brian Sandstedt, 10) Alan Houghtaling, 11) Montgomery Tremont, 12) Jeff Watson, 13) Lorne Browe, 14) Peter Carlotto, 15) Kim LaVoy, 16) Dylan Gibson, 17) Frank Harper*
*- Shane Powell drove in Frank Harper’s place as a substitute driver. Harper earns the points that Powell accumulated from his 17th-place finish.
Sportsman 10th Annual Andrew Sherman Memorial Results (20 laps): 1) Tim Hartman Jr., 2) John Virgilio, 3) Whitey Slavin, 4) Rob Maxon, 5) Peter Lorenzo, 6) Chris Lynch, 7) Shane Powell, 8) Ryan Heath, 9) Garrett Poland, 10) Jeff Gallup, 11) Robbie Knipe, 12) Matt Burke, 13) Keith Johannessen, 14) Robbie Colburn, 15) Jeff Watson, 16) Kevin Ward, 17) Alan Houghtaling, 18) Butchie Irwin, 19) Dave Baranowski Jr., 20) Jeff Reis
Limited Sportsman Feature Results (10 laps): 1) Brady Cordova, 2) Karl Barnes, 3) Phil Arnold, 4) Nick Arnold, 5) Frank Twing Jr., 6) Kevin Ames
Pro Stock Feature Results (20 laps): 1) Chad Jeseo, 2) Steven LaRochelle, 3) Johnny Rivers, 4) Zach Sorrentino, 5) Nick Hilt Jr., 6) Chris Stalker, 7) Brian Keough, 8) Tom O’Connor, 9) Zach Seyerlein, 10) Shawn Perez, 11) Rick Duzlak, 12) Tom Dean
Street Stock Feature Results (15 laps): 1) Dave Streibel Jr., 2) Jim Dellea, 3) Rocco Procopio, 4) Jeff Meltz Sr., 5) Chris Stalker, 6) Scott Morris, 7) Shawn Perez Jr., 8) Brian Walsh, 9) Franklin Smith, 10) Christopher Brown, 11) Chris Murphy, 12) Gary O’Brien, 13) Rob Partridge, 14) Dom Denue, 15) Jennah Perez, 16) Katarina Foster, 17) Evan Denue, 18) Craig Coons, 19) Larry Perez