ARLINGTON — For the past quarter century, you can’t mention Arlington soccer without saying the name Todd Wilkins. He’s been the head coach of the Eagles boys soccer team for as long as the five seniors on this year’s team have been alive — taking over that role 18 years ago in 2004.
His presence extends longer, beginning as an assistant in 1998. Wilkins has led the Eagles to a handful of state championship appearances, including a state title in 2018. A 1994 Arlington graduate who played under coach John Werner — and succeeded the legendary Arlington soccer figure — has carved out his own impressive legacy.
The final chapter of that journey is nearing its conclusion.
During the preseason, Wilkins announced this year will be his final season on the sidelines.
“I’ll be honest, it’s really mixed emotions because there’s that part of it looking to next year like holy cow, I’m not going to be here,” Wilkins said. “This has been a big part of my life since I started coaching in 1998. I haven’t had a fall to myself since. This has been my life every August, September, October, for a long time. So it’s weird, but at the same time, I’m also excited. I’m excited for what’s next with this coaching staff and these kids and the kids coming up from the eighth grade class, they’re really good.”
As the Eagles prepare for one final playoff run with Wilkins at the helm, it’s clear the longtime coach has left a lasting imprint on soccer in town.
Part of the recipe for success has been a focus on the youth soccer program, something Wilkins has been heavily involved in throughout the years, including the Arlington Soccer Club and the Werner Soccer Camp, named after his former coach.
“Todd’s reach throughout the soccer community in Arlington is almost unmatched. He has been with these kids for pretty much their entire lifetime, and absolutely their entire soccer career,” Arlington Athletic Director Reg Trayah said. “I’m going to have some big shoes to fill finding Todd’s replacement.”
Travis Hess has been by Wilkins’ side for decades. They played together for the Eagles in the 90’s, and Hess has been a part of Wilkins’ coaching staff for the past 15-plus years. When asked what makes Wilkins such a successful coach, Hess said it’s his ability to maximize his players’ potential year in and year out.
“They want to show up, they want to play hard for him and they want to succeed,” Hess said.
The appreciation for Wilkins extends far beyond those within the Arlington athletic department. Parents of players, and the players themselves, speak highly of the tenured coach.
Nicol Whalen has watched her three sons play under Wilkins. Lewis and Dominic from 2017-2020, while Christopher is a junior on this year’s team. Lewis was responsible for the game-winning goal that sealed Arlington’s state championship in 2018.
“Todd has had an incredible impact on soccer in Arlington for decades, as a player and a coach,” Nicol said.
The starting goalie on that 2018 championship team, foreign exchange student Linus Bialojan, recalled a light-hearted conversation with his coach.
“For me there’s of course no state championship without Coach Wilkins, but earlier that season when he didn’t have a goalie and asked who wanted to play, he told me later: ‘you don’t know how glad I was when the tall German guy raised his hand,” Bialojan said. “And that was the start of a successful season.’”
In the present, the Eagles have the talent necessary to make another state championship run. An 11-2-1 regular season has them seeded No. 3 seed in Division IV playoffs, which means the opportunity for multiple home games if Arlington can get past No. 14 West Rutland in today’s game. Wilkins said it’s nice to see that success in his final go.
“Whether we were 11-2-1 or 2-11, this was my last year. It’s great that we’re having some success and certainly, as a coach, it makes you feel better about it,” Wilkins said.
He credits that success to his senior group.
“These five seniors are just a special group of kids, they’ve earned it. They all played their butts off to be here,” Wilkins said. “They are the true leaders of this team, so they’re the ones that I’m hoping get to leave at the end of the year with a state championship.”
Wilkins has the longevity of the Arlington soccer program in the forefront of his mind. He addressed his players in the huddle at the beginning of Monday’s practice, then stepped away and observed from the sidelines, letting his assistant coaches run the practice. That’s something he’s done four or five times this season, letting his coaching staff get some on the job training, hoping to make the transition as smooth as possible.
It boils down to one simple concept, according to Hess.
“It’s trust,” he said.
Beyond his dedication to the soccer community in town, Wilkins’ investment into the Arlington community as a whole is rare according to his athletic director. He has coached the middle school basketball team, helped out with both varsity basketball programs and is a member of the Arlington School Board, balancing all of those responsibilities on top of his career as a Vermont State Trooper.
“Yes, he’s a fantastic soccer coach. But that’s not where it ends with him,” Trayah said. “Todd is one of these people within the community where the school or the community needs help, Todd’s first answer is, ‘Yes, what can I do to help out?’ Finding somebody like that, it’s quite special.”
When the Arlington season does reach its conclusion, whenever that may be over the coming weeks, you’ll still be able to find Wilkins on the sidelines, just on the opposite end of his usual spot. One of the things he’s looking forward to most is having more time to watch his daughter Taylor, a sophomore, play for the Eagles.
“I’m excited for my family. Because I get to sit right there [points to the sideline] and watch my daughter, which I’ve never, ever been able to do,” he said. “I think I’ve made four or five games of hers this year, about the same last year. That’s tough to do.”