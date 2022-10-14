BENNINGTON —Football is a game of inches. That cliché held true in Friday night’s battle between Burr and Burton and Mount Anthony at Spinelli Field.
Bulldogs punter Seb Dostal pinned MAU down to the 12 yard line with 8:52 remaining and BBA clinging to a 10-7 lead. Mount Anthony responded by orchestrating its most effective drive of the night when they desperately needed it most.
MAU quarterback Tanner Bushee had some herculean efforts to extend the drive, namely on a third down and five at midfield with under four minutes remaining.
Two Bulldogs pass rushers collapsed the pocket on the play, but Bushee used his legs and a sweet side-step to evade the pressure. He hit the jets and dashed toward the first down marker, but was forced out of bounds a yard short to set up a fourth and one.
The Patriots went to their senior running back Ayman Naser to get the needed yard, and he picked up three.
A few plays later, they faced another fourth down and a yard, with just 1:20 left on the clock and 20 yards away from the end zone.
MAU called a timeout to discuss its strategy. BBA followed suit with a timeout of its own after seeing the Patriots in the shotgun.
Bushee handed it off to Naser on a zone read, who plunged toward the line of scrimmage. The BBA defensive line stuffed the play, and Naser’s attempt to reach the ball past the first down marker came inches short. Turnover on downs. Game over.
Just like that, a 17-play drive that spanned 7:32 was stopped and BBA escaped Bennington with the 10-7 victory on the heels of their defense and a great special teams performance.
After allowing a combined 73 points in its previous two games, BBA coach Tom McCoy was pleased to see his defense step up in the big spot and seal the victory for the Bulldogs.
“I’m proud that we hung in there,” McCoy said. “It was kind of neat to be able to come up with a stop and our defense to get a little bit of respect,” McCoy said.
BBA jumped out to a 10-0 lead by the midway point of the second quarter. Its first scoring drive was the product of quarterback Jack McCoy finding running lanes up the middle on draw plays. He rushed it a total of five times on that drive alone for 43 yards, capped off by a 1-yard plunge into the end zone early in the second quarter on a sneak.
The Bulldogs second score was a product of sound special teams play. Three consecutive dead ball penalties killed MAU’s drive on the ensuing possession and the Patriots were forced to punt near midfield. As MAU punter Braeden Billert took the snap, BBA applied some pressure and a player was able to get their hand on the ball, blocking the ball as it trickled out of bounds at the MAU 36.
The MAU defense responded well, holding BBA to a 25-yard field goal attempt. Dostal nailed it through the middle of the uprights, as his spectacular day continued and the Bulldogs took a 10-0 lead into the locker room.
In a low scoring game, the field position battle cannot be overstated. Dostal did everything he could to pin MAU back. His three punts traveled 130 yards, good for an average of 43.3 yards, two of which pinned MAU inside its own 15 yard line.
His two kickoffs were both touchbacks, forcing the Patriots to start at their own 20 yard line on those drives.
The Bulldogs also shined in the kick return game, with Nate Smilko taking his lone punt return 28 yards and into MAU territory.
Even a lineman got in on the action. A squib kick found lineman Danny Scarlotta around the 30 yard line, and the junior didn’t hesitate as he fielded the ball and looked for space. Scarlotta rumbled to midfield, leaving a couple of Patriots on the ground in the process as he trucked his way for a 20-yard return.
“We preach every week that there’s three facets of the game: offense, defense and special teams,” McCoy said. “Some nights you score 35, and some nights you can only score 10; you just hope that when those 10 nights come around that your defense and your special teams can step up to the plate.”
MAU’s defense was just as impressive, especially in the second half where it surrendered just 25 yards on 10 plays, keeping BBA off the scoreboard entirely over the final 24 minutes. That allowed MAU to attempt its comeback bid. Without leading tackler Aaron Johnson, who was away at a wrestling tournament, MAU coach Chad Gordon liked what he saw out of that unit on Friday night.
“The defense really stepped up,” Gordon said. “(Tyler) Thibodeau played a great game, Braeden (Billert), even being double and triple-teamed, Braeden’s still making tackles.”
Thibodeau forced a turnover on downs late in the first half with a great individual effort. As McCoy rolled out right on fourth and 17 from the MAU 42, he found a receiver at the sticks. Thibodeau closed the gap, coming from midfield, dove, and broke up the pass before the ball reached the BBA receiver.
The Patriots’ only score of the night came 37 seconds into the fourth quarter. Bushee targeted Carter Thompson on a corner route on the left side of the field and Thompson made a fantastic diving, over-the-shoulder catch and was downed inches short of the goal line. Bushee finished the drive by punching in the keeper for a score on the following play.
The Bulldogs left Bennington with the win on MAU’s senior night. Patriots coach Chad Gordon was choked up when asked to describe what this class of 23 seniors mean to him and the program.
“I met them in the eighth grade,” Gordon said. “I really encouraged them to come out and play, and having guys come out this year that haven’t played in years, it’s just a tremendous group.”
MAU falls to 5-2 on the year and concludes its regular season at Brattleboro on Friday at 7 p.m.
BBA improves to 6-1 and hosts Middlebury Friday at 7 p.m. in its season finale.