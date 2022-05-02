FAIR HAVEN — With two outs in the top of the sixth inning, Carter Thompson’s sacrifice fly to right field gave Mount Anthony baseball its first lead of the afternoon. It broke a 3-3 tie, and the Patriots wouldn’t look back, riding the momentum in a 7-3 road win over Fair Haven on Monday.
The Slaters jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one inning thanks to wild pitch that allowed a pair of runners to score.
Tristan Gardner got one back for MAU in the next half inning, doubling in a run to make it a 2-1 ballgame.
In the bottom half of the second, MAU gifted Fair Haven another run on an infield error, plating the Slaters’ third and final runner of the contest.
Nat Greenslet, who led the way with three hits, drove in a run in the top of the fifth on a double to left. Two batters later, Jake Tibbetts pulled MAU back to even with an RBI single to center, scoring Greenslet.
After Thompson’s sac fly, Greenslet drove in another in the sixth with a single to left. Starting pitcher Connor Hannan helped his cause with a RBI two-bagger to left, making it 6-3 MAU.
The Patriots tacked on an insurance run in the seventh.
Hannan went the distance on 104 pitches, earning the win.
MAU improves to 5-3 on the season. The Patriots return to the diamond Thursday at South Burlington. First pitch is 4:30 p.m.