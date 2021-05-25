MANCHESTER — After five innings, Burr and Burton manager Ed Lewicki had to take out his pitcher, Trevor Greene, because he ran out of pitches.
Once Greene was gone, Brattleboro’s bats came alive, scoring seven runs in the final two innings of a 10-5 win on Tuesday.
“He was out of pitches. He threw 49 pitches after two innings and you’re not going to be able to throw a full game,” Lewicki said. “He’s also coming off a foot injury, so we don’t want to push him that far.”
Burr and Burton took a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning as Jakob Crossman pinch hit and drove in a run with a single. Coleman Reece added a groundout RBI and sent the game to the sixth up a pair of runs.
“He pinch hits and hits it hard, sparking the inning,” Lewicki said.
Lewicki went to the bullpen and brought out Max Brownlee against the top of the Brattleboro lineup. Aaron Petrie and Zinabu McNeice led off the inning with a hit-by-pitch and a single. Turner Clews had a single and then Greg Fitzgerald drew a walk to bring in a run to make it 5-4.
After a strikeout gave BBA two outs, Alex Kurucz made sure that there wouldn’t be a third, grabbing his third hit of the day, a two-run single under the third baseman’s glove to give Brattleboro a 6-5 lead.
“Max has been good for us all year, but it was just a stumble today and Brattleboro is a good-hitting team,” Lewicki said.
BBA tried to come back in the bottom of the sixth, eventually getting the bases loaded after a walk to Charlie Kunz, but Brownlee flew out to deep right to end the threat.
Brattleboro struck immediately in the seventh, as No. 9 hitter Brandon Weeks blasted a 3-1 fastball over the fence in left-center to give the Colonels a 7-5 lead.
Brownlee got the next two hitters out and it looked like BBA would have a chance to come back in the bottom of the inning. But Jack Pattison doubled, came in on a ground-rule double by Clews and then he was driven in on a single from Fitzgerald to take a five-run lead.
Weeks, now on the mound for the Colonels, retired the side in the seventh to earn the victory.
“We didn’t execute with the bases loaded,” Lewicki said. “We had bases loaded and one out or less twice and couldn’t score any runs.”
BBA drops to 9-5 with one more game remaining, against Fair Haven on Friday. Brattleboro is 10-1 and is in the second spot in the Division I rankings.