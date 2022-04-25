A Peyton Morris two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning was the difference maker in Stillwater’s 3-2 win over Hoosick Falls softball on Monday.
Kennedy Boisvert was strong in the circle for the Panthers once again, only allowing two hits on the afternoon while striking out 12 and walking three.
It was a pitching battle as Stillwater’s Eden Resch tossed seven innings, allowing just three hits and showing great command of the strike zone, not walking a single batter while fanning eight.
The loss knocks Hoosick Falls to 6-3 on the season with Mechanicville heading to town Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.