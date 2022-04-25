Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

A Peyton Morris two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning was the difference maker in Stillwater’s 3-2 win over Hoosick Falls softball on Monday.

Kennedy Boisvert was strong in the circle for the Panthers once again, only allowing two hits on the afternoon while striking out 12 and walking three.

It was a pitching battle as Stillwater’s Eden Resch tossed seven innings, allowing just three hits and showing great command of the strike zone, not walking a single batter while fanning eight.

The loss knocks Hoosick Falls to 6-3 on the season with Mechanicville heading to town Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.