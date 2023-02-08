MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton girls hockey erupted for three goals in the third period of Wednesday’s game at Riley Rink for a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Missisquoi.
Mia Paligo found the net twice in the third period, and Katie Brownlee added a score for the Bulldogs. Mai-Liis Edwards was the main facilitator, charting two assists. Zoe Duncan and Kaelin Downey each tallied an assist, too.
After a scoreless first period, Missisquoi got the scoring started in the second on a pair of Addyson Longway goals.
Jadyn Lapan made 29 saves protecting the Missisquoi net. Cyra Pacher stopped 10 shots for BBA.
The win brings BBA to 12-2-2 on the season. The Bulldogs return to the ice at Harwood (0-14-1) Saturday at 3:30 p.m.