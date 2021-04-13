HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Panthers battled Berlin-New Lebanon tough on Tuesday, but the visitors came away with a 3-2 victory thanks to a goal in the closing minutes of the contest.
Kasey Billert controlled the ball in the middle of the box with about three minutes to play in a 2-2 game, turned and lasered one into the upper 90. Panthers keeper Noah Abbott made an attempt at the strike, but Billert placed it beautifully into the upper left corner.
“He’s a good player. He’s quick he’s good with the ball, and if it gets on his right foot, he’s deadly, and we saw that and game winning goal,” said Hoosick Falls coach Tim Ossont.
Hoosick Falls was opportunistic in the first half. They were only able to muster two shots through the opening 40 minutes of play, but both found the back of the net.
First it was Alex Salvesvold displaying great field vision, finding a cutting Connor Jones on a free kick. Salvesvold placed the ball perfectly and Jones one-touched it into the goal to give the Panthers an early lead.
“He saw something which I didn’t even see it at first,” Ossont said. “Connor came out of nowhere and just put a nice touch on the ball, I mean that’s a great way to start the game, a nice simple set piece that you put in the goal. That always feels good.”
BNL answered with Billert redirecting a header within the box to teammate Wyatt Powers, who found the bottom left corner of the goal, knotting the game at one apiece.
Panthers midfielder Max Archambault took advantage of some aggressive goalie play from BNL’s keeper Kevin Chittenden later in the half, beating the goalie to the ball, heading it to himself before finally scoring on his second touch.
The Panthers took a 2-1 lead into halftime despite being outshot 10-2.
BNL wasted no time tying the game to begin the second half, as Billert scored his first of two scores within the opening minutes.
The second half was more back-and-forth. The Panthers had trouble clearing the ball out of their zone in the first, but showed improvement in that area in the closing 40 minutes. Both teams registered six shots in the second half.
Abbott had a strong game protecting the net for the Panthers with 10 saves.
Hoosick Falls now boasts a 0-6-1 record and will head to Stillwater for a match Thursday at 7 p.m.