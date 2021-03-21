STILLWATER, N.Y. — Cambridge football coach Doug Luke has always said that if he has a choice between playing a higher-division opponent and the same division, he’ll pick the higher division every time. Thanks to some last-minute changes, that’s what the Indians had to face on Saturday, when they took on Class B Ravena. Cambridge held its own with the bigger RCS squad, but in the end, a last-minute drive fell short and Cambridge dropped a 15-12 decision at a game played at Stillwater High School. “I don’t think we were ready coming into this game and I don’t think we’re ready after the game,” said Luke, who only had one chance since practice began to be on the field. “Two weeks to get prepared for this is not easy. There were a lot of things that we’re done wrong, a lot of mistakes. But I’m glad we got to play Ravena, I’d rather play every [Class B] school and take our chances.” Things started off disastrously for Cambridge when the opening kickoff was muffed and Cambridge had to take over at its own four-yard line. After a three-and-out, Ravena started out inside the Cambridge 20 and four plays later, Aiden Lochner hit paydirt from seven yards out for a 7-0 lead. The next drive was vintage Cambridge. Starting from its own 31-yard line, Luke’s team moved methodically down the field, running the ball only once in a 10-play drive that ended with Jacob Ruggles running for a 23-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-six. The point-after failed and Cambridge trailed 7-6. Both teams came up short on their next drives — Ravena punting and Cambridge with an incomplete pass at the Ravena 36. But after that, RCS took control. Similarly to Cambridge, they used only one pass during a 10-play drive, capped off by a 1-yard touchdown from fullback Ernie Greene to go ahead 13-12 with 2:53 left in the half. Lochner ran in the two-point attempt and Ravena led by nine at 15-6. Cambridge came out strong in the third quarter. Ravena got the ball to start as Cambridge forced a 3-and-out to get the ball back. A couple of negative plays put Cambridge at 3rd and 19 around midfield when Ruggles made a tremendous play. The quarterback rushed out of the pocket, went to his left and floated the ball to Blake Baylor, who took it the distance — 55 yards — to pull Cambridge to 15-12 after the two was no good. At that point, both defenses were bend but not break. Ravena came up a yard short on a fourth and three at the end of the third quarter, but Cambridge was forced to punt after the turnover on downs. Ravena had a chance to ice the game with five minutes left, but on fourth and ten from the Cambridge 35, Lochner could only get eight yards before Doug Pennington got the stop. From there, Cambridge looked for the winner. On the first play from scrimmage at the Cambridge 27, Pennington ran for 19 and a facemask penalty put the ball on the Ravena side of midfield. A steady diet of runs from Owen Foyle, Pennington and Connor Chilson moved the ball down the field, eventually getting to first and 10 at the Ravena 16. But on that play with about two minutes left, Cambridge was called for holding, moving the ball back to the 27. After a timeout, two pass plays were incomplete and a final attempt on fourth-and-19 fell short and that was it. The Indians will face a team in Class D on Saturday, with Warrensburg coming in for a game at Stillwater at 3 p.m. “Ravena was bigger and stronger than us and they were the better team, no question,” Luke said. “But we got to learn and this was a good learning process against a good team. If nothing else, we got to play a game.”
