WEATHERSFIELD — Brian Lashway of Charlestown, N.H., prevailed for the third consecutive year at the 12th Annual Southern Vermont Decathlon, while Springfield’s Jess Curtis took the victory on the women’s side.. Lashway won seven events and broke his own record in the discus as he accumulated 7,838 total points.
Not far behind was Shane Mas (7,600) of Weathersfield who was the only male competitor to finish in the top three in every event. Rounding out the top three was Landon Mas, who managed a comfortable victory in the vortex football throw.
Curtis secured her second career championship in dominating fashion, winning nine of the 10 events and breaking her own record in both the discus and shot put events.
Men’s Overall Results1) Brian Lashway (7,838)
2) Shane Mas (7,600)
3) Landon Mas (6,311)
4) Dan Barile (5,611)
5) John Barton (4,556)
6) Neil Sheehan (4,153)
7) Ethan Huffer (3,578)
Women’s Overall Results1) Jess Curtis (4,088)
2) Toni Huffer (1,619)
3) Shaelyn Mas (1,460)