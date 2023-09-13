Colchester left Kates Gymnasium with a 3-1 victory over Mount Anthony volleyball Tuesday evening.
The Patriots secured the first set 25-15, but the Lakers rallied to win by the same margin in set number two. Colchester seized the momentum and grabbed 25-21 and 25-20 wins in the third and fourth sets to secure the win.
MAU coach Carrie Baltazar said MAU played great defensively, but struggled finishing points and missed serves.
Kiah Bushee led the way with six kills while Grace McQueeney registered seven aces.
Saturday, the Patriots defeated Mount Everett (Mass.) High School in five sets. After taking the first set 25-15, Mount Everett responded with back-to-back wins (26-24, 26-24) and were threatening to grab the win. MAU bounced back with a 25-23 victory to force a fifth set tiebreaker, which the Patriots won 15-5.
Alexia Allard set up a lot of the action for MAU, finishing with 28 assists. Bushee finished the match with nine kills, while Kyra Stratton had 10 digs. Eva Cross led the way with her serves, recording eight aces. Hannah Saunders and McQueeney pitched in with eight kills apiece.