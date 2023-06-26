WEST HAVEN — Adam LaFountain was the only winner on a washout day at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Sunday. The event, presented by Fair Haven/Poultney Auto Supply, was postponed by rain on Saturday night, and again punctuated by a major pop-up rainstorm on Sunday, postponing five of six feature races.
LaFountain was happy to get his work done earlier in the event, taking not only his first win of the season, but also the extra-cash purse worth $300 for the support-level Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman division. Eric Shaw started third in the 25-lap race but jumped into the lead on the opening lap. Two quick caution periods came on laps 3 and 4, during which Randy Edson grabbed the top spot.
Starksboro’s LaFountain started fifth on the 17-car field and was able to take over after the second restart, then held on for two more restarts on lap six. One final caution flag waved on lap 14, but the restart did not slow LaFountain down and he drove off for the third win of his career. Josh “Boomer” Patterson had a solid drive from eighth position to finish as the runner-up, and Robert Gauthier finished third. Championship point leader Tyler Travis finished fourth and Edson rounded out the top five.
The headline Sunoco Sportsman Modified division had its 30-lap feature race rained out, though qualifying heats were completed with Walt Hammond Jr., Walter J. Hammond, and Evan Roberts winning. In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division, Benson’s Katrina Bean scored an extra $100 by winning the JTL Auto Sales Dash for Cash, while heat wins went to Steve Miller, Alex Layn, and rookie William Lussier Jr.
The Mini Stock division saw Adam Mahoney, Jakobee Alger, and Brian Blake win heats, with youngsters Gage Provencher and Logan Denis taking the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint qualifiers. The brand-new 9th State Cannabis Crown Vic division was also on hand, but its race was also rained out.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway will announce the makeup information for the Sportsman, Limited Sportsman, 500cc Mini Sprint, and Mini Stock classes soon.
Central Vermont’s biggest and loudest Independence Day celebration will be at Devil’s Bowl Speedway Saturday at 6:00 p.m. In addition to a massive fireworks display, the headline Sunoco Sportsman Modified division will have its annual “Firecracker” race for 44 laps and $2,000 to win. All other weekly classes will be on the program except for the Crown Vics, and the wild-and-crazy Enduro Series is also in action.
Grandstand general admission is $20 for adults and free for children aged 12 and under. Infield drive-in parking is $25 for adults and free for kids.
For more information, visit www.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com or call (802) 265-3112.
OFFICIAL RESULTS Fair Haven/Poultney Auto Supply Night
Devil’s Bowl Speedway — West Haven
Sunday, June 25
Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman Feature (20 laps)Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
1. (5) Adam LaFountain, Starksboro, Vt.
2. (8) Boomer Patterson, Milton, Vt.
3. (7) Robert Gauthier, Williston, Vt.
4. (10) Tyler Travis, Hartland, Vt.
5. (4) Randy Edson, Orwell, Vt.
6. (9) Ed Bell, Queensbury, N.Y.
7. (12) Aaron Clark, Bristol, Vt.
8. (15) Raelin Dunham, Queensbury, N.Y. (substitute for Bobbi Jo Hults)
9. (11) Michael Clark Jr., Salisbury, Vt.
10. (2) Allen Hewitt, Rutland, Vt.
11. (13) Patrick Miner, Monkton, Vt.
12. (1) Russ Farr, Granville, N.Y.
13. (3) Eric Shaw, Wells, Vt.
14. (6) Donald Williams, Ripton, Vt.
15. (14) Derrick Counter, Salisbury, Vt.
Did Not Start: Matt Wade, Fair Haven, Vt.; Nick Austin-Neil, Salisbury, Vt.
Heat Winners: Adam LaFountain, Ed Bell, Randy Edson
Sunoco Sportsman Modified Feature (30 laps)Feature postponed by rain
Heat Winners: Walt Hammond Jr., Evan Roberts, Walter J. Hammond
O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman Feature (25 laps)Feature postponed by rain
Heat Winners: Steve Miller, Alex Layn, William Lussier Jr.
Lilly’s Auto Sales Dash Winner: Katrina Bean
Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint Feature (15 laps)Feature postponed by rain
Heat Winners: Gage Provencher, Logan Denis
Mini Stock A-Feature (15 laps)Feature postponed by rain
Heat Winners: Adam Mahoney, Jakobee Alger, Brian Blake
Mini Stock B-Feature (8 laps)Feature postponed by rain
9th State Cannabis Crown Vic Feature (15 laps)Feature postponed by rain