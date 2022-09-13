WEST HAVEN — Tim LaDuc was not to be denied at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday as he ran away with the traditional Vermont slate trophy from Brown’s Quarried Slate and Brown’s Orchard & Farm Stand at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. The Orwell racer topped a win list that included Jason Quenneville, Kamden Duffy, Matt Wade, Jake Mallory, Gage Provencher, and Andrew Lopes.
LaDuc’s 30-lap victory was his fourth of the year in the headline Sunoco Sportsman Modified division and his fifth overall at Devil’s Bowl in the 2022 season, having also copped an Enduro Series race in July.
LaDuc started 12th and ran through traffic as Dylan Rabtoy had the best outing of his Sportsman career up front. Rabtoy, who was the 2017 Super Stock champion at Devil’s Bowl on the former asphalt track, took the lead from polesitter Adam Piper on the third lap and held it through three quick restarts in the first third of the race.
LaDuc ran him down and took the lead on lap 23, holding it the rest of the way for the win. Rabtoy was the big surprise and finished a career-best second ahead of Frank Hoard III, Tanner Siemons, and Piper.
One week after Kenny Tremont Jr. posted his all-time leading 90th career win at Devil’s Bowl in the Vermont 200, LaDuc’s victory marked the 60th of his career at the track, which ranks second all-time across all divisions.
Quechee’s Jason Quenneville became the 15th different winner in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division in 2022, and the 11th different first-time winner in the division this summer.
The nephew of two-time champion Vince Quenneville Sr. and cousin of three-time Vince Quenneville Jr., Jason Quenneville finally knocked the monkey off his back by leading all 25 circuits. Despite four restarts that bunched the field, he drove away from Fred Little in the stretch drive and copped the win.
Little’s runner-up finish was his best effort since his last win in a Pro Stock feature in 2009. Timmy Aldrighetti scored a third-place result while Anthony Ryan nipped Steve Miller for fourth place.
Fourteen-year-old Kamden Duffy picked up his third win in the Hoosier Daddy Racing Rookie Sportsman division, running a competitive 20-lap race. Bobbi Jo Hults and Russ Farr traded the lead in the early laps before Hults was able to scoot away after the lone restart on lap 4. Richmond, N.H.’s Duffy drove from seventh place to reach Hults at the halfway mark and take over.
William Lussier Jr. passed his aunt to finish second, while Hults scored her best finish in a Modified in third place. Tyler Travis was fourth and Daryl Gebo was fifth.
Rookie Matt Wade had a good night at the right time in the Mini Stock division, as the Fair Haven freshman – who ranks second in championship points – triumphed on a night when point leader Chris Sumner’s car broke and was unable to race.
Wade drove convincingly from 14th starting position to the lead with just four laps left to earn his third win of the year. Jake Barrows was the runner-up with Brian Blake, Tom Severance, and Griff Mahoney in tow.
Granville, N.Y.’s Jake Mallory drove a new car to the win in the 10-lap Mini Stock “B” Feature, beating Joe Malzac and Tim Robinson.
Gage Provencher scored his third win of the season in the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division, just two days after his 13th birthday. Provencher took the lead from defending champion Ray Hanson on the eighth circuit of the 15-lapper. Hanson held on for a season-best runner-up finish, followed by Logan Denis, Chris Lennox, and Chayton Young.
Colchester’s Andrew Lopes was a first-time winner in the 50-lap Enduro Series race. The Enduro veteran finally scored one of the rough-and-tumble victories after about a decade of trying, holding off previous winners Eric Leno and Tim LaDuc. Colton Leno was fourth and Kevin Pearsall completed the unofficial top five.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway returns to action on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. with the annual Heritage Family Credit Union “Member Night” event.
All five weekly divisions will be on hand, and HFCU members will be admitted for free with proof of membership; for all others, grandstand general admission is $12 for adults and free for kids aged 12 and under; the Infield Drive-In is $20 for adults and free for kids.