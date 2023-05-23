MAU lacrosse 5/22/2023 vs St. J.

Gavin Schnoop (left) and Ben Krawzyck celebrate after Schnoop's fourth quarter goal on Monday.

 Michael Mawson — Bennington Banner
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony boys lacrosse celebrated its senior day with a 17-2 victory over rival Brattleboro on Spinelli Field.

Tyler DeBoer recorded his 100th career point in the victory on one of his game-high four assists. He also added one goal, one of nine Patriots to record a goal.

Ben Krawzyck scored his first career goal, celebrating his senior day in style. Henry Frechette, Aidan Moscarello and Gavin Schnoop led the way with three goals and one assist each.

Collin Bevin (two), James Murphy (two), Evan Eggsware (one) and Sam Umphlette (one) rounded out the scoring.

Landon Brimmer made seven saves protecting the Patriots’ cage. MAU improves to 9-5 and play at Stratton Mountain School on Thursday.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.