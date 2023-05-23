BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony boys lacrosse celebrated its senior day with a 17-2 victory over rival Brattleboro on Spinelli Field.
Tyler DeBoer recorded his 100th career point in the victory on one of his game-high four assists. He also added one goal, one of nine Patriots to record a goal.
Ben Krawzyck scored his first career goal, celebrating his senior day in style. Henry Frechette, Aidan Moscarello and Gavin Schnoop led the way with three goals and one assist each.
Collin Bevin (two), James Murphy (two), Evan Eggsware (one) and Sam Umphlette (one) rounded out the scoring.
Landon Brimmer made seven saves protecting the Patriots’ cage. MAU improves to 9-5 and play at Stratton Mountain School on Thursday.