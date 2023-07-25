MANCHESTER— Manchester Union Underground’s summer came to an unfortunate close Sunday against Addison County Post 18. No innings were required for the loss; Manchester was forced to forfeit its elimination game in the American Legion state tournament because it did not have enough players to field a full team.
Player availability is something Manchester's been forced to grapple with for much of the summer. Manchester’s first year manager Billy Brownlee said of his team, “We struggled at times to have enough players for games.”
Players have other responsibilities ranging from driver’s education to summer jobs, making it difficult for them to attend Legion practices and games.
Though Manchester encountered several setbacks this season, Brownlee is proud of what his team was able to accomplish in his first season as manager: “The boys kept fighting and battling. For the boys to battle back and finish [how they did] showed a lot of fight.”
After being involved in Manchester Youth Baseball for the past eight years and being a part of the Manchester Union Underground’s coaching staff since the team’s first Legion season in 2021, Brownlee took the reins as the manager this season.
Brownlee’s team struggled out of the gates, with a 2-7 record through the first nine games of the season. Even during Manchester’s rocky start, the team competed from start to finish against some of the top teams in the Southern Vermont Legion Division. Three of Manchester’s first seven losses came against Brattleboro, the top Legion team in Southern Vermont with a 16-2 regular season record, including close 3-1 and 2-0 losses in a July 1 doubleheader.
Manchester continued to fight and compete, winning six straight regular season games to improve to 8-7;outscoring opponents 39-13 during this impressive stretch.
Manchester’s strange final week of play, though, paralleled the ups and downs of the team’s summer. Bellows Falls forfeited their July 17 game, pushing the Union Underground to two games over .500 at 9-7. Manchester’s next scheduled game of the week against Bennington on July 18 was canceled because of weather.
The very next day, in their final game of the 2023 Legion regular season, Manchester lost 4-0 to a Lakes Region team that finished 8-10 and narrowly missed out on playing in the Vermont Legion playoffs at fifth place in the Southern Division. Just days earlier, Manchester swept Lakes Region in a double header.
Despite Manchester’s loss to Lakes Region, the Union Underground finished third in the Southern Vermont Legion Division with a 9-8 record at the conclusion of the regular season, just behind an 8-7 Bennington Post 13. Manchester’s top-4 finish in the seven team Southern Vermont Legion Division earned them a playoff berth, their third in as many seasons.
Manchester drew a first round Saturday playoff matchup against the Colchester Senior Cannons, who also finished third in their respective division, the Northern Vermont Legion Division; Colchester went an impressive 12-6 in the regular season. Manchester went on to lose 13-0 in six innings, forcing a must-win situation to advance in the double-elimination tournament.
Manchester’s roller coaster of a season continued the very next day. It was scheduled to play Addison County Post 19, who finished the Legion regular season fourth in the Northern Division with a 6-12 record. Like Manchester, Addison County was coming off a playoff loss, 6-16, to Brattleboro Post 15 in 6 innings on Saturday. Unfortunately, Manchester was kept from playing Addison due to the aforementioned forfeit. An unfortunate ending to an overwhelmingly positive season.
Manchester Manager Billy Brownlee hopes to build off of his 2023 team’s successes and mistakes in his second season as Manchester’s manager next summer: “Hopefully we can learn from [those mistakes]. Every time we step on the field, we are hoping to get a little bit better.”
Manchester will have to play next season without key contributors Aidan Buggee, Charles Kunz, and Griff Briggs, who will all age out of Legion baseball and not be eligible to play next summer.
Despite this setback, Brownlee remains positive: “There’s a good core group that’s going to be moving forward.”
Trevor Greene, who was the 2022 Vermont Legion Southern Player of the Year and heads off to Ithaca College this fall where he will be playing college baseball, and Dylan Poddick, Manchester’s catcher, will both be returning next season, among other key contributors. In addition, Brownlee lauded the very strong group coming up through the Manchester 15-and-under program.
Going into year two next season, Brownlee hopes to grow and develop the next group of baseball talent. Manchester is in good hands with Brownlee at the helm, and it will be fun to see how his team performs next summer.