MANCHESTER — One of the most impressive single season turnarounds in recent memory reached its end Monday night inside Riley Rink with Burr and Burton’s 6-1 loss to the Kingdom Blades in the Division II semifinal.
The Bulldogs — fresh off a 3-17 season in which they did not qualify for the playoffs — changed the culture this winter, according to their coach.
“For a few years, we had a bad culture where losing was kind of accepted by our kids,” Lewicki said. “This year they made an effort, every single one of them from the eighth graders to the 11th graders, they made an effort to change what last year felt like.”
That day in and day out dedication led to a 15-3-2 regular season, earning them home ice throughout the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in Division II. The thought of BBA hosting playoff games this year seemed unattainable before the season started. Lewicki reinforced that notion in his pregame speech prior to the Bulldogs taking the ice against the No. 3 Blades.
“If you had told me the first week of hockey season that’d we would be the number two seed, hosting the semifinal — I would have told the girls we were playing with house money,” he said.
The other part of that conversation he had with his players was the need to score “garbage goals” to defeat a very talented Blades team. That did not happen, as Kingdom jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and maintained a multi-goal advantage throughout.
Ella Blais put one in the BBA net at the 10:58 mark, skating by four different Bulldog defenders and shuffling in an underhanded score. The freshman forward added another goal five minutes later to give the Blades a 2-0 lead. Blais finished her night with four points, assisting on two scores, too. She had an enormous impact in the semifinal win, which has been a constant theme this winter.
“She’s been our leading scorer all year,” said Kingdom coach Shaun Mosher. “She showed up today and played well.”
Gabi Young padded the visitor’s lead to 3-0 early in the second period, but BBA would not go quietly.
BBA’s Carmella Livingston was sent to the penalty box with 11:41 remaining in the second period and it signaled a potential tipping point in the contest. The Blades were on the power play, looking to add to their already comfortable lead.
Instead, the puck found open ice seconds after the penalty stoppage and BBA’s Kaelin Downey was the first one to it. She carried the puck toward the Blades net and fired one past Taylow Blais for a shorthanded BBA score. It was a near-instant strike; The Bulldogs scored just 18 seconds into Kingdom’s power play, slicing the visitor’s lead to 3-1.
The momentum was short lived, though, as Kingdom responded with a score less than 30 seconds later. Ella Blais fed Briannah Waterman near the BBA net and a one-timer made it past BBA goalkeeper Cyra Pacher, who was screened on the play. Lewicki described that goal as “the backbreaker” for the Bulldogs.
Maddison Colby and Isabela Butler added a pair of insurance goals later in the third period to round out the scoring.
Despite being the higher seed Lewicki called his team the underdog, noting that Kingdom made the move down from Division I to Division II for the first time this winter.
“Let’s be honest, it is what it is, that’s a Division I hockey team,” Lewicki said. “It’s their first year in Division II. It’s North Country, Lyndon and St. Johnsbury high schools combined. We were definitely an underdog today.”
The BBA coach also mentioned the strength of Kingdom’s schedule. The Blades were battle-tested all winter, playing against a handful of Division I opponents including Spaulding, Essex and Champlain Valley/ Mount Mansfield. They also faced Woodstock three times in the regular season, and will meet again Thursday at Gutterson Fieldhouse for the Division II championship.
“We’re not going to play at the Gutt on Thursday, I wish we were, but I’m very proud of the way they played,” Lewicki said.
The Bulldogs did not have a single senior on their roster, and should return to the ice as one of the favorites next winter. The future is bright in Manchester.